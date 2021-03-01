Ever since Cameron Memorial Community Hospital established a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake, it seems like I was out there once a week for some reason or another, all of which was work related.
On Dec. 17 I visited to check the place out, to see how everything was being set up to accommodate health care workers who were to be inoculated from the four-county area.
The following day I was there when they would pull the plug and actually start administering vaccinations.
In January and early February I was out at the site three more times for various reasons related to our coverage of this important mission of Cameron and now the Steuben County Health Department.
And every time I was there, I would be greeted by a volunteer or Cameron employee at the door, “Are you here for your vaccine?”
Nope. Wish I was.
I was always there with permission, but never for a shot. I had yet to receive my invitation to attend the party that is the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible to finally rid us of this scourge that is COVID-19.
Not until last week. On Tuesday, literally minutes after the Indiana State Department of Health announced that vaccinations were now open to Hoosiers 60 and older, I got on my computer and started the registration process.
To my surprise, I only had to wait in line for 16 minutes. Once I got in and went through the various screening questions, up popped my earliest day to get vaccinated.
IT WAS THAT VERY SAME AFTERNOON! OMG!!!!
I took the first open appointment, which was 4:50 p.m., and hustled my tail off so I could finish up at the office and make it in time.
I was so excited. (As was a fellow employee in another part of the office who, along with me, was going through the registration process at roughly the same time. MACHELE, MACHELE! Hurry! Get on ourshot.in.gov. It’s our turn! We’re up!)
I texted another friend who had gotten on the end-of-the-day waiting list and was supposed to get his first shot on March 11. He and his wife ended up in line by the end of the week.
Call me Clark Griswold because maybe I went a little overboard. In my previous trips to the vaccination clinic, it was a party atmosphere. Jimmy Buffett was playing one day. Another day it was Otis Redding. And this wasn’t just elevator music. You knew it was playing. You could get up and dance if you wanted.
So the Clark Griswold in me came out and I first went home to put on a shirt that could much more easily access my arms compared to the winter layering that was on previously. Yes, I went with one of my loud camp shirts (think blue like Hawkeye Pierce from MASH). I made a faux cocktail in a festive container, complete with some fruit garnish (couldn’t find the paper umbrellas) and headed out. What the heck? It was that first warm day that started our thaw and I was ready for the vaccine party! It was a celebration. The end is in sight!
It was fairly crowded compared to my previous visits, but the place flows so well there barely was a wait, just a couple minutes to finish the registration. The 15-minute period where you sit around to make sure there are no side effects and when you register for your second shot was the only thing that took time.
As I sat there, I made small talk with volunteers Dean Twitchell and Naomi the nurse from the Orland area who set up my second shot. John Gonya from Cameron security was there, too, and I joked that the only thing missing to make this a true Steuben County party was a cash bar. John said I was not the first person to make that observation. (Good. It’s not just me.)
Here in Steuben County we are lucky. We have two clinics being run at the same location. Because of that we have a boat-load more shots available here than many other places, especially rural Indiana. Cameron alone can do up to 400 shots a day, which is more than some counties do in a week.
The state dashboard says Steuben County has administered at least 6,578 shots. But when you add in the vaccines provided by Cameron, our total just crested 20,000 on Monday as of about noon. We have hit 20,040 shots, which includes first and second doses. (For some reason, Cameron’s numbers aren’t included on the state website.)
The folks at Cameron say the line has slowed down a bit at Crooked Lake. There are a lot of people in the 60-plus pool, and I would encourage you to get in line. Go to ourshot.in.gov. GET IN LINE! THEY NEED ARMS!
And if you are wanting to get a shot sooner than you might in your home county, come to the COVID-19 Vaccine Party that is Steuben County. It’s at the lake and there’s always music you can dance to. Tell them Mike sent you. And until they break out the bar, it’s bring your own!
