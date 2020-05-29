After a weekend of packed parking up and down Lakeview Addition, it was odd looking out to the east and seeing a void.
Dan left his truck behind, but other than Jackie’s Nissan, there was nothing left to the east of my house after a busy Memorial Day weekend in the hood.
It wasn’t until I saw a photo on Facebook, font of all knowledge questionable or not, that it dawned on me that the Shasta was gone, the banana-yellow, white and chrome 1960s reproduction camper that takes up a good 20 feet at the neighbor’s parking area. (It’s really cool.)
The Shasta was gone, off on a jaunt to Indiana Dunes, I would learn from a social media posting.
Camper season is in full swing, beyond the crowd that Memorial Day weekend brings out.
No. Because of COVID-19, there are few graduation ceremonies and parties that are occupying people’s attention and keeping them by the home fires. And many schools might still have been in session for the next week or so had they not converted to e-learning to tamp down the spread of the virus.
With all of this typical activity off the menu, people are getting up and going, and camping is really taking off well before the season usually hits its peak.
My friends from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say if you want a place to camp this weekend at a DNR property, you might be out of luck. The campground full signs are up everywhere. At Pokagon State Park, that sign will be out the next two weekends, June Julien from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau told me. As of Thursday afternoon, there were some cabins left for rent at Trine State Recreation Area, Pokagon’s little sister.
“This weekend is a bit unusual,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks. “More often the first weekend after Memorial Day is a little quieter as people finish school, and have and go to graduation and open houses. But this year is obviously different, and we are off and camping in 2020.”
The DNR is seeing an influx of visitors because the parks offer a respite and because of the virus and the limited number of places where people can go, the parks are getting a first look from some folks. Along with Pokagon, in Steuben County there are 2,000 campsites, and what happens at the park usually follows at the many other campgrounds. Could make for a busy weekend!
“People do indeed want to be outside, and we are pleased with that. It is an opportunity for those who might not have visited and explored our state parks before to discover new places to go,” Murphy said in an email.
Just because people can get out and go camping — Gov. Eric Holcomb allowed campgrounds to open on May 22 — people need to remember to be mindful of careful practices due to COVID-19. To help be mindful of these issues, the DNR has produced a slogan. It is called OWLS.
“We do hope that they remember our OWLS acronym — Own It (guests are our partners in keeping other guests and staff safe through their actions), Wash It (wash hands and use hand sanitizer frequently), Limit It (avoid high-touch surfaces as much as possible) and Social distance (keep 6 feet apart from those not in your family group),” Murphy said.
Check out the accompanying graphic.
Yes, there’s a positive to come of COVID, if such a thing can be said. Still, stay safe while you enjoy the outdoors!
michael marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcme dia.com.
