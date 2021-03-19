Those who know me are aware I am somewhat handy.
For the most part, I built the addition to my house. Don’t get me wrong, there was lots of help. There were many family and neighbors who pitched in, including a couple pros when it came to tile and actual construction. I had to hire out some things, like the foundation and the heating and air conditioning. I did the electrical. I roughed in part of the plumbing and then said enough of that and called first Matt and then Trevor.
Without going into all of the details (which I edited out for space) let’s just say it was quite a project, one that I don’t know that I will ever tackle again, though a project last winter and spring did turn out somewhat involved. Still, it was fun.
These days it’s time to fix stuff. And it seems like I am always fixing stuff anymore.
Now, instead of willing neighbors, I have an overly ambitious, 10-year-old who is always ready and willing to lend a hand.
Before you think I have turned my son, Rollie, into an indentured servant, please, hear me out.
Rollie isn’t afraid to do anything. One day, when he was 5, he helped install the pickets on the neighbor’s dog enclosure. His arm ached like the devil the following day after driving all of those screws! Three years ago, when the motor went out on the ice maker in the refrigerator and somebody couldn’t remember what went where after taking it apart, Rollie looked at it and said, “Here, Mike. I got it.” And it went back together (though one mechanism had to be rotated in order to accept its wiring; still, I wasn’t figuring it out).
As I used to say to the guys at Fremont Lumber many moons ago, a project’s success is based on one’s ability to conquer the fear of messing up. (I actually think I used different words, but this is a family newspaper.)
Rollie has no fear.
And that’s become a bit of an issue. These days, if I mention there’s going to be a project coming up, it’s like feeding Rollie too much sugar; he bounces out of his skin. With items aging around the house and other things just breaking down, there’s a lot to fix these days (though that ice maker was just out of warranty!).
Rollie likes to try to figure out how things work, which can be and sometimes is not a good thing. Last fall, he took apart a perfectly good sewing machine. Formerly perfectly good sewing machine. His boom box that he got for his November birthday actually made it some four months before the case was unscrewed, speakers removed, etc. He did reassemble it, but I don’t think he’s yet to get it running again.
When it comes time to work with me on projects, as I said earlier, it’s sugar high. He starts running for tools. When I make the mistake (more often than not) of saying what is going to be repaired, he goes running toward the project before I can get there and supervise, let alone gather up tools.
The other night, it was the dryer. Based on some simple trouble shooting, it was determined the belt that makes the drum rotate had broken. It didn’t look all that difficult to replace, so we ordered a new belt. With a dryer that’s some 17 years old, you don’t want to invest too much in it, especially after the washer gave up the ghost six months prior. (I was going to buy a matching dryer, but hey, the 2004 model still works, so why spend the money?)
So, the belt arrives in the mail and it’s time to repair the dryer. I tell Rollie what we’re going to do after dinner, and before you know it, he’s moving the dryer out so we can get to the rear access panel. Off pops the vent pipe. And the gas line gets stretched to the max.
By the time I get to the project venue, I smell gas. So, the gas valve is shut off and I check the connections and the flexible pipe looks fine and we commence with the project. Thanks to Rollie, he trouble shoots an issue with the new belt. And he’s able to help me get the belt on the pulley after I move the tension mechanism.
Everything goes back together and the dryer works again. I put in a load and things seem to be fine until I notice there’s no heat. Oops. Didn’t open the gas valve. So I do, don’t smell anything and think everything’s OK. Well, it wasn’t.
Don’t worry, the house didn’t blow up. But this project has led to another project, replacing the gas connection line and another $20. At some point, perhaps, I should just call Mike at Ross Brothers Appliance. We’ll see.
