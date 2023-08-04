As some people know, I was planning on retiring this year.
The powers that be at the newspaper asked me for a definite date earlier this year. At one point I had planned on leaving in concert with the end of the school year in May.
Then I had conversations with my boss at some point in time, Steve (remember him?) because his bosses wanted to know when I was going to leave; they wanted a solid date. Makes sense. How can you run an operation when you don’t know who is going to be working for you, particularly a manager.
Well, when Steve and I had these conversations, we talked about the summer and all that we have going on in our communities. There’s practically a festival every weekend somewhere.
Summers are busy.
So, Steve asks if I could stay on to get through the festivals and in particular, the 4-H fairs. Based on all that was going on, our summer calendar, we decided I would stay on until the last day of the payroll period that ends during the first week of August.
That’s Sunday. Day after today. Tomorrow.
Sunday was supposed to be my last day at The Herald Republican and with KPC Media. I doubt I would have done much that day, other than clean my desk and finish wiping my computer.
But as some people know, this has not happened.
Steve left — before the fairs — and the company needed someone to run the newsrooms. (I often joke that this is an arrangement like that Stephen Stills song from 1970: “Love the One You’re With.”)
So here we are.
It’s really sort of funny. I had a conversation with Tami Mosier, our Purdue Extension youth educator in Steuben County. She said many people look forward to that day when they can retire, then when it arrives, they might approach that final date with some reluctance.
I might have fallen into this box. I have enjoyed what I do so much that I didn’t really want to go, once the time came. At other times, I did.
But I am still here, and with no regrets. I attend a Steuben County Commissioners meeting with a different attitude, that I am getting to take another bite out of a piece of cake (don’t let that go to your heads, Will, Ken and Andy).
And I will be around for this fall’s election, which really brings me joy. The same will hold true for 2024, in some way or another. As Susie Weicht, former Steuben County Republican chair told me earlier this year, “You can’t leave. Next year’s a presidential (election)!”
I would have covered next year’s election no matter what, but now most likely with KPC. I have been stringing for the Associated Press since the 2000 presidential and plan to continue in this role. I started working elections as a volunteer when I was in junior high (thanks, Mom). I got in trouble for stuffing campaign fliers for our family friend and state representative candidate into my newspapers when I was a carrier in either the fifth or sixth grade. (Our guy won, by the way.)
It will forever be in my blood. I covered the Iowa caucuses in the run up to 1980, and have been involved in covering elections since 1982, in Steuben County. I can’t even count how many I have observed.
So the fun continues.
All I can say is, thanks for putting up with me a little while longer. I really enjoy what I do and the people I interact with on a daily basis. You’re the best (even if I am doing battle with you over public access issues!).
Mike Marturello can be contacted at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
