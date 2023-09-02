You name it and I have stuffed it into my car.
As some of you are aware, I drive a small car, a Fiat 500.
I don’t know why they call it a 500 because you can’t go 500 mph or even 500 kph.
You can’t stuff 500 of many things in a Fiat 500, unless they are small. You could put 500 grains of sand in these things, and I think my children have done that several times over; just look at the rear passenger compartment floors. You could put 500 marbles in there, somewhere. Or 500 brad nails.
But I have tried to stuff lots of stuff in my 500 over the years.
Once, when I was building a kitchen island, I put two 30-inch stock kitchen cabinets in there. They were the uppers because I was building the island on a platform. Long story, but I didn’t want the toe kick area on just one side. (Thanks to the help provided from a butcher block glue up from Wible U-Pick Hardwoods, South Milford, it turned out really great!)
I managed to cram the cabinets into the 500 and set off for a meeting at the home office in Kendallville. I could barely see out the passenger window, so I enlisted the help of my colleague, Steve Garbacz, to help me rearrange the boxes for the ride home. We removed the cabinets and tried to position them in this way and that and ended up putting them back in the car the same way as before. I managed to drive home after our meetings and not get in a wreck; I would have ended up with splinters over much of my body.
At one point, I determined that I could put an 8-foot board in if I put a seat down and angled it. The board would just barely touch the windshield, but it worked.
For another project, I needed two 2-by-4s and so in they went. When I closed the hatch, guess what? I cracked my windshield. I won’t do that again. That was pretty stupid.
With a child seat in one of the back seats, you have to plan ahead if you want to haul anything in the car (or take the truck or ask Erika to put something in her Ford Escape).
The other day, I was leaving the Early Learning Center and headed south on Williams Street in Angola to head to our office on Martha Street. That’s about eight blocks.
As I went past those duplexes across from Carlin Park Elementary School there was a garage sale. No, I don’t have one of those bumper stickers that say: “Warning: I Stop For Every Garage Sale.”
But this time there appeared to be a neat coffee table sitting out in the driveway, so I turned around at Sarah Drive and headed back.
It was a really nice coffee table, made out of quarter-cut oak. It will fit well with our decor. After negotiating a price and agreeing to it with the woman holding the sale, I checked with Erika to see if I should buy it. She said go for it as I was leaving the ATM with the cash.
Back on North Williams Street, I opened up the back hatch of the 500 and removed the two cases of San Marzano tomatoes and put them in the front seat. I didn’t want to remove the child seat so I was able to put the table in, legs first.
The table top kind of protruded from the back of the 500, and I assured the seller that I only had eight blocks to go to my office, where I would leave the table, for now.
“Make sure you drive slow,” she said.
So, I pulled out and headed south and all of a sudden, the hatch popped open the rest of the way and the table started to fall out of the 500, so I pulled over.
Luckily the legs of the table caught on the inside of the hatch opening and the table didn’t fall out. I repositioned the table and headed out again, very slowly, with emergency flashers activated.
I made it to the office just fine, getting off of Williams as soon as possible so I could take the lesser-traveled side streets of Angola.
So, as you read this, our new table that apparently was a desk at one time and cut down to coffee-table size is sitting in a storage area of my office waiting for me to bring a different vehicle to town to pick it up.
Hauling in a Fiat 500 is not always great. But it is a fun car to drive around the mound at 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.