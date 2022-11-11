Right before my birthday, there was terrible news in my inbox from The Washington Post.
They were announcing that there was going to be a shortage of one of my favorite birds to eat, turkey, this holiday season.
The Post’s email, a morning newsletter, said “A bird flu outbreak that’s shaping up to be the worst in U.S. history” has resulted in 6 million turkeys, 14% of the turkeys in the U.S., had already died.
“What this means? There probably won’t be enough to go around, pushing up prices by 20% or more,” the Post newsletter went on.
It made me wonder about many things about turkeys (and made me happy that I still have a bird in the freezer from last year; they last forever, sort of).
First off and mostly, it made me think of my mom. Not that she cooked the best turkey on earth. (Her preparation methods might scare some.) She did cook a good turkey, but that’s beside the point.
My mom, Doris Marturello, as some of you know, worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Dairy Poultry Market News.
As Bill Booth from Orland once declared to his mother, Lois, before my mom toured Booth Poultry (now Miller Poultry), “Mamma! Mike’s mom’s here! The lady who does our turkey report!” (My mom was hoping to write off her trip to visit her son by touring Booth’s; what can I say? That was my mom! She did enjoy the tour, Bill, if you’re reading.)
As some of you know, my mom was in charge of tracking the nation’s turkey inventory for the U.S. government. She was a GSA something or other. Every day of the week, 12 months a year, she spoke with producers all across the U.S. She collected data and crunched it and then she sent out regular market reports that determined, eventually, prices that you paid at Thanksgiving for your bird.
Mom loved her job. She was one of those rare people who rose to the position she held, market news reporter, with only a high school degree and some college. She started out in a clerical position after finally getting all of us kids out the door and in school.
As you might expect, Mom knew everything there was to know about turkeys. And she could be critical of the media (she would even blame me for national stuff!) so I would have loved to have been able to check with Mom about the Washington Post story (she’s been gone since 2007). She would have had an answer, and then some, as some of you know.
This past week, I saw the ad from Meijer that had turkeys at 55 cents a pound, the store brand. Not bad with inflation, I thought. Aldi has Butterball turkeys for $1.07 a pound. They were 87 cents a pound last year for a Butterball at Aldi (I need to clean out my email). That’s a 19% increase, close to what the Post story said. (Of course, inflation is declining, which really has nothing to do with bird flu and turkey shortages, but I thought I would throw that in because that came out after the election and not before, something my mother would have been critical of, also.)
So, let’s get away from stories about shortages. I haven’t checked in detail the Kroger ads or those from Miller’s in LaGrange, Village Foods in Fremont, Hamilton and Ashley and Albright’s in Corunna, but I think we’re OK with the turkey supply, at least here in the Midwest.
When Mom was around, she would tell you that turkey is one of the least expensive sources of protein. She would tell you that you could keep a frozen bird for two years (some say one year will keep its flavor best).
But she would thaw a bird in a water-filled sink in the basement, with a kitchen towel over it, overnight. (Yikes.) She always stuffed the bird (not recommended, but the flavor of the stuffing was excellent). She started the bird early in the morning (there were times it was dry and that probably killed any bacteria the bird picked up in the basement).
When Butterball started it’s Turkey Hotline, Mom said something to the effect of, “Hotline? How can you screw up a turkey?” As the popularity of the Hotline has shown, you can.
Even though we tired of turkey at the holidays (Mom cooked it for Thanksgiving and Christmas) when I was a kid, I still love the bird. I keep one on hand because I like to do one on the grill in the summer. I explore different recipes and like to change it up at Thanksgiving, just for kicks.
I wonder what Mom would say about the turkey roulade I did one year. Or the one that was deconstructed and had stuffed legs.
I think she would be proud that I make my own turkey stock (if you need parts for stock, check with Albright’s). And thanks to that, I think I make a turkey gravy every bit as good as Mom’s.
As some of you know, I miss her a lot. Especially at Thanksgiving.
