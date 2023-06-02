Yesterday morning as I got ready to head to the office, I stretched on a pair of whimsical socks. It was Friday, after all (like I need an excuse).
They were light blue with horizontal stripes, in navy blue, and orange crabs in a rep-like pattern.
I do not choose these socks while at the store. Erika buys these for me, often at the insistence of Rollie. I have socks with grills on them, hand tools, power tools, Sponge Bob and so on. And I have two that are dotted with crabs. Maybe someone is trying to make a statement.
I bring this to you, dear readers, after seeing that photo of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week where he’s sitting in the Oval Office in the White House with President Joe Biden and you can see his socks.
Did his wife buy them for him? Was it Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? And who allowed him to put those on that morning when he knew he would be with the president and the cameras would be snapping and video rolling?
For some reason, no one in the media seemed to care about McCarthy’s socks.
Perhaps it’s because he’s a Republican. If Biden had been wearing those socks it would have taken more importance than the substance of the meeting, negotiations over the debt ceiling.
If there wasn't a writer's strike going on I'm sure the late night TV hosts would have had a thing or two to say.
That was a black sock or navy blue sock or charcoal gray sock kind of meeting, not horizontal stripes. Perhaps he was trying to make some sort of congressional Republican fashion statement.
Or he was so used to taking Zoom calls that he forgot what he was wearing from the waist down.
Again, it’s typically the Democrats who get called out over their dress (although Melania Trump always found a way to cause a stir with her clothing choices).
Remember the time President Barack Obama caught the devil over the tan suit? There also was an incident early in his presidency that he was criticized because he didn’t wear an American flag lapel pin.
When questioned about it, Obama responded, "people (are) wearing a lapel pin but not acting very patriotic ... I decided I won't wear that pin on my chest. Instead I'm going to try to tell the American people what I believe ... and hopefully that will be a testimony to my patriotism."
Well, that didn’t last long. Soon Obama was never seen without a flag lapel pin on his jackets and suit coats.
The criticism has not been only about men who are elected to high office.
Hillary Clinton famously started wearing her signature pantsuits and was criticized. Few, perhaps, remember when Democratic senators in the early 1990s, like Carol Mosley Braun and Barbara Mikulski, began wearing pants on the floor of the Senate when they had previously been required to wear a dress. It used to be if they were going to be on the floor of the Senate and had been wearing pants, they were expected to change into a dress. (I’m not making this up.)
As far as McCarthy’s socks go, I suppose we can give him a pass. After all, it’s the substance of what occurred this past week — crisis averted — that we really should remember, not someone’s choice of socks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.