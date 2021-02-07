This is not supposed to happen in our country.
I remember words something to that effect being uttered by my mother when I returned home from school early the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
Five years later, I would hear those words again and again, from teachers and my parents first after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, followed later that summer by Bobby Kennedy.
This is not supposed to happen in our country.
We are the United States, the shining light on the hill, the beacon for democracy. But with each year that I pass through this life, I feel the light keeps growing dimmer.
Last week was one of the worst. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, was put in one of the highest places of honor, to lie in the Capitol Rotunda.
Sadly, at age 42, his honor was not because he was a great statesman or Congressional giant or civil rights leader or former president of the United States. Officer Sicknick died in action, protecting the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress and their staff, Vice President Mike Pence and employees of the government who worked in the building in a variety of roles.
And he died protecting his fellow Capitol Police. Some 140 of his fellow officers are recovering from injuries.
Due to an insurrection that was inflamed over months of caustic rhetoric, a mob of domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol. The Capitol Police were outnumbered and overrun. In addition to the 140 officers who were injured in the insurrection, many people who brought on the violence were also injured (but they brought it on themselves).
Officer Brian Sicknick was brutally killed by insurrectionists, trying to hold a position, trying to protect the Capitol. Smashed in the head with a fire extinguisher. How terrible.
This past week, we said our final goodbyes to an officer who was doing his job in the temple of democracy in perhaps what became one of the worst assignments the Capitol Police force has ever had to undertake.
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was yet another Pearl Harbor-like moment in our country’s history, but unlike such moments in our past, this was done by American citizens.
This is not supposed to be happening in the United States of America.
Watching the ceremony last Tuesday night, when Officer Sicknick’s remains were brought in to the Rotunda and the procession of those paying their respects began, President Joe Biden came in, unannounced. He and Jill Biden, after saying a prayer, stepped up to the wreath behind the remains and boxed flag.
Biden shook his head in what seemed to be disbelief.
He, too, could not believe this had happened in America.
Think back to those other Pearl Harbor moments.
Pearl Harbor: That drew the United States into World War II and Japan was held accountable for its actions.
Sept. 11, 2001: Terrorists flew airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field in Pennsylvania where passengers in that hijacked jet overtook the terrorists and crashed the plane believed headed for our nation’s Capitol. Many paid for this act, including master mind Osama bin Laden.
There have been numerous mass shootings in the United States over the past few decades and every one of the perpetrators have been held to account.
Now this Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s Capitol by domestic terrorists, something that has never happened before, not even during the Civil War.
Who will be held accountable for this?
mike marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
