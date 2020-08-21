Stu Hamblen was early in his career as a police patrolman with the Angola Police Department in 1995, when members of the Ku Klux Klan held a rally in the courtyard at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Hamblen, who had been an officer about five years, was given a couple assignments that few people are aware of from that fateful day in Angola’s and Steuben County’s history.
No. 1: Hamblen was on a security detail to keep watch over the Klan members as they put on their white robes. Little known fact: The Klan members got dressed up for the event in Commons Park, a few blocks from the Public Square. They were then transported by police vans to the Square, where they were deposited for their rally. Afterward, they were returned to Commons Park and their awaiting vehicles.
“They had to have security,” Hamblen said.
Even though at least one member of the KKK exposed his face during the rally, “They didn’t want anybody to know who was under the hoods.”
No. 2: Hamblen’s next assignment was to position himself in the southeast quadrant of the Public Square with a police dash cam recording what could be seen in the downtown.
Other than television news crews that were on hand, I don’t recall much video recording going on that day. In 1995, we didn’t have video capabilities on iPhones. Shoot. We wouldn’t have wide use of cellphones for another five years, let alone sophisticated smart phones that would come a good 10 years later.
Some time ago, Hamblen said, the folks at the Angola Police Department were going through the chief’s office, cleaning things up. You know how it is. A work space gets a thorough cleaning every now and then. Well, when this was being done, they came across three VHS tapes from the KKK rally in the downtown.
“I was like, ‘I think I need to hold on to these,”’ Hamblen said.
So, Hamblen has kept hold of video tape from the Day of the Klan.
One of these days, Hamblen says, he would like to get the tapes copied so they can be viewed. He wants to make sure this very difficult time in the community’s history is there, so those who were not able to witness it first hand, can take a look and perhaps gain some perspective about what hate really looks like.
“I need to get these transferred to a new form of technology so we can see them,” Hamblen said.
And he’s given thought to providing copies to places like local libraries and maybe the Steuben County Historical Society.
Who knows what all the tapes will show. They definitely will show when some young people who were not really connected to the rally took to the mound and started vandalizing.
“It could have been worse. What? We lost some flowers,” Hamblen reflected.
In our conversation, Hamblen confirmed there was one person from Angola under one of the hoods. Otherwise, these folks were pretty much from DeKalb County, in the Newville area.
I don’t think this rally was a true reflection of Steuben County. From my memory of the events up to, during and following the event, the organizers chose Angola out of convenience. Earlier that summer there had been a rally of lesser magnitude at one of the lakes in the Pigeon Creek chain. Our intern that summer, Jim Wilkinson, a student at Northwestern University, stumbled across it after finding a poster somewhere in town.
The day came and went. It created much community discussion. It was educational to government officials. Police were organized for the worst, which didn’t occur, because of solid planning.
In a subsequent meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, a bill was calculated for all of the expense government went through — mainly policing — for the day. The Klan was sent the bill for thousands of dollars and specifically told, if you ever want to come back, pony up.
In the meantime, I hope Chief Hamblen gets those videos copied so anybody can see an event that shows what we are not.
michael marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcme dia.com.
