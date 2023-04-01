It’s that time of the year when things start heating up in a Republican — primarily — primary election.
I have been compiling thoughts about things I have been seeing for a few weeks and felt compelled to write a little something after the race to run a race got rolling early.
Today marks 31 days prior to the May 2 election.
There used to be an unwritten rule that you didn’t start putting out campaign materials until a month before Election Day. I am assured by the Steuben County Clerk’s Office that it is not a state or local law.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will collect signs placed in their road rights of way, but that’s about it as far as rules, other than the disclaimer that must accompany advertising. Signs in rights of way are not on the radar this cycle.
Apparently there are some home owner associations in Angola that are saying yard signs are a no-no. Well, state law says you can’t forbid them.
Randy Coffey, the former magistrate who ran as a Democrat for Steuben Circuit Court judge and mayor of Angola back in his formative years as a student at Tri-State University and is now running for District A Common Council as a Republican (his pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags in his yard are proof) had signs out at the end of February. They feature a little coffee cup. Get it?
Councilman Dave Martin, who is running for the Republican nomination for mayor, also gets a prize for early outdoor advertising. His materials, including a couple billboards, started appearing in the middle of the month. Not far behind was his opponent, Colleen McNabb-Everage. One of her first was a sign right by Martin’s billboard on West Maumee Street. The difference? She and husband Craig own their sign.
I thought it was kind of funny because these signs face west on U.S. 20, for incoming eastbound traffic, which I would assume is primarily commuters who don’t live or vote in Angola.
Then there was a Coffey sign way out on Williams Street, perhaps outside of town on S.R. 827, way outside of his District A, if it is even within city limits.
The thing that made me scratch my lack of hair, though, is Martin’s claim on his website of being deputy mayor. Angola has a mayor pro tempore — a position Martin holds — but no deputy mayor. The closest Angola can come to claiming a deputy mayor is former Angola City Planner Julie Cole, who is a deputy mayor for the city of Zionsville.
Everage hasn’t pulled anything yet to catch my attention, though I am told people have been checking on her residency (yea, I checked, too). She and Craig have a place on the first basin of Lake James; they’ve lived there for years. Everage wants to be mayor so bad she took up residency in an apartment in Angola. The question is over the timing, but I have been assured her residency meets the deadline of Angola having been her residence for one year prior to the general election.
Full disclosure: Martin and his wife, Pat, have a place at Crooked Lake.
Here’s a fun fact: Should either Martin or Everage go on to win the general election this will mean Angola will have its first laker as mayor.
Sort of. I was told in 1984 by a Republican muckity-muck at the time that Mayor Roman Beer managed to happily slide under the watchful eye of the press — me, the city hall reporter at the time — as he lived the last nine months of his second term in 1983 at Tanglewood on Jimmerson Lake.
This year’s race could get interesting. And expensive. How many people vote in an Angola Republican primary? Not that many, couple hundred, maybe 300 people. The mayor’s race could end up costing in the hundreds of dollars per vote.
(In my 42 years here, I can’t remember a contested mayoral primary in Angola since 1983 when Gerald Lett defeated Orville Moody in the Republican race. The last mayoral general election, 2019, Democrat Richard Hickman v. Republican Joe Hysong, 1,475 people voted.)
One more thing: City Attorney Kim Shoup sent a letter to all candidates, telling them not to incorporate the city’s official logo in their campaign advertising. Apparently there’s an ordinance against that.
It would be difficult to tell a candidate he or she could not use an image of the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument, but when you use it as a silhouette and include the oval that the city uses as its official logo, you’re treading on thin ice. The season is over, but there are some who still have their skates at the ready.
MIKE MARTURELLO is the editor of The Herald Republican. He can be contacted at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
