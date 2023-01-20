A day after Rep. Jim Banks announced he was running for the U.S. Senate, his campaign sent out one of those fundraiser newsletters via email.
“What They Are Saying: Jim Banks Announces U.S. Senate Campaign.”
I had to read it. There’s been much interesting reading from Jim Banks ever since he was he was elected in 2016. And part of my job is to read what he puts out, whether it is his official Congress account or his campaign account. That said, I have handled very little of our Banks coverage, unless he was visiting Steuben County.
So, I was scrolling through all of the comments about Jim Banks from a variety of sources, starting with a couple from the Indiana congressional delegation then on to the ultra conservatives in Congress, Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as conservative media voices, like Hugh Hewitt (who actually commented or liked a tweet of mine once; what the did I write?).
All of a sudden, here’s what I found:
“In his announcement … Banks didn’t waste any time staking his claim to the right, where he has been firmly entrenched since he was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016.” — The Herald Republican (The Herald Republican, 01/17/23)
Wait a minute! I wrote that! And I am being used in a Banks fundraising email?
I called my boss, Steve Garbacz, and he answered my question, no, you can’t expense a box of Depends.
You see, I have had a history with Jim Banks.
All of the other congresspersons who have served in the 4th and now the 3rd District have been OK with me. Rep. Mark Souder and I used to have great policy discussions, even though we didn’t always see eye to eye. But you had to listen to him; he was so bright. One time, I followed his predecessor, Rep. Jill Long, into one of the women’s underwear stores at the outlet mall in rural Fremont because we were having a great conversation; I got into a bit of trouble for that from my significant other. Rep. Marlin Stutzman always had a smile and a great sense of humor. Rep. Dan Coats was so serious, you just listened. (I was much, much younger and actually feared Coats for some reason.)
They all knew I had a job to do, but Jim Banks hasn’t liked what I do, or perhaps how I do it. Or maybe it’s just me.
I admit, I have made a mistake or two (later on that) and I have offered my apologies, when appropriate.
Nonetheless, we didn’t start off on the right foot, I guess. I did a story about candidates — all candidates — in 2016, who were putting their campaign signs in road rights of way, and I used a photo of a Banks sign real close to S.R. 127 at the Ramada Inn north of Angola. This was during the primary. (They moved the sign.)
Then, right before the 2016 election and right after the Access Hollywood weekend when Donald Trump talked about grabbing things and what not, and I asked Banks about it at a meet and greet at Steuben County Republican headquarters. After he gave a speech that was as much about Trump as about himself, I asked how he could square his support for Trump after what was on tape just a few days earlier, especially with having young daughters at home. I don’t remember his answer. He was not happy. I do remember that.
Six months later, May 2017, at an Angola Elks luncheon where he was the guest, I was near the door with an Elks member when Banks walked in. I reintroduced myself. “I know who you are,” he said, quite curtly.
Wow.
Tagging along was Molly Ball, who was a reporter at the time for The Atlantic magazine. Molly went on to write a piece about how Banks could be considered a strong candidate to run against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in 2018. As it turns out, Mike Braun won the GOP nomination and the seat, and that’s what brings Banks to the Senate race.
I told Molly that Banks was going to end up with a strong candidate in 2018. And that candidate ended up being Democrat Courtney Tritch, who is often the smartest person in the room and in other states, perhaps, could defeat a Jim Banks. She lost. Banks ended up with about 64% of the vote. And that has been the best that anyone has done against Banks.
Well, I promised you I would share my mistake. During the fall election in 2018, Banks was refusing to debate Tritch. After the news broke, I decided to make a wise crack to Tritch’s campaign manager, whose first name was Dave. I hit send. It went to the staff guy on Banks’ campaign, who happened to be a Dave, also. Oops.
I wanted to know if they were going to show up to the debate with a cutout of Jim Banks. Much like Mike Braun intonated with the primary debates earlier that year. Remember the commercial? It was brilliant.
The Banks people blew a gasket. They raised a stink with my bosses. I apologized. I vowed in house to write no more about the 3rd District race. The following year or so I did not handle any of the press releases out of the Banks office. (Still don’t, unless instructed to do so by my boss, which was the case earlier this week with the Senate announcement.)
When COVID came along, eventually we ended up with the vaccines and the hope and freedom they provide.
And finally vaccines became available for young children. And Jim Banks put out a news release saying that liberals and bureaucrats were not going to force health decisions on children.
“As a father of three school-aged girls, I will not sit by and allow liberal activists and non-elected bureaucrats to control the health of our children. Democrats at every level of government have proved time and again that when it comes to children’s health, they put radical teachers’ union leaders before the science,” Banks said in the news release.
The news release was about a failed bill Banks introduced that would not allow federal funding for COVID vaccines for minors.
Well, I asked a question of Banks’ press secretary, Buckley Carlson (yes, Fox News’ Tucker’s son) based on the news release. I didn’t ask about COVID vaccines. I just wanted to know if the Banks girls had their proper vaccines in order to attend public school in Indiana. I would not have asked had the press release not put them out there. Trust me on this, folks.
That set them off. Instead of sending an answer saying something like, “you know, we’re not going to go there. We probably shouldn’t have brought Jim’s girls into the picture nor should have you, so let’s let it go.”
Instead, I didn’t receive a response, but a friend sent me a link to Facebook, where, on the official Jim Banks account, whoever was writing the material called me a left-wing liberal who was probably going to write something negative about the congressman over the weekend. (I didn’t.)
The writer (I am hoping Jim Banks doesn’t have this vitriol in his soul, but if he employs people like this …) went on to imply that I, me, the guy many of you have come to know and trust over the years, was a pedophile. Me, the father of two young children.
A pedophile.
At least when I make a mistake, I own it and apologize.
I have been waiting for an apology from Jim Banks for more than a year. Not holding my breath.
mike marturello is the editor of The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
