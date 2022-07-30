A friend texted the other day with a certain amount of glee about economic conditions in our country.
And of course memes and copies of works by a variety of right-of-center political cartoonists followed.
His messages are almost predictable. It’s like he goes to a website daily for the Republican Party’s talking points of the day. As his messages fill my phone, I can say with a fair amount of certainty that I will hear similar utterances when I dial in the news on television in the evening.
When he calls me on the phone, it’s the same thing. President Joe Biden is destroying the country on every level. You name it and it is Biden’s problem. There’s crime (hey, friend, it’s your people who block gun legislation), illegal immigration (I thought it was on par or less than the President Donald Trump administration), energy (oh, let’s see, the Senate is trying to enact climate legislation that no Republican will vote for), Afghanistan (who started the initial draw down?) mismanagement of the war in Ukraine (really, didn’t know that was our war?) and the economy.
Oh yes, the economy. You would have thought that Janet Yellen started an insurrection to rival that of Jan. 6 (remember, the tourists?) when she went on TV last week and tried to define a recession beyond the simplistic two straight quarters of negative growth. (Gross domestic income has not fallen, which is another broad measure of the economy, so that’s a positive, right?)
I don’t have any quick answers on the economy, but there’s something that I have learned when it comes to this topic, particularly recessions.
The most recent recession came in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be certain, there were some who tried to put it squarely on the shoulders of Trump. I don’t think that was fair. Sure, Trump didn’t handle management of our country’s approach to the pandemic well at all, and I am sure some would extend that to the economy that was crushed as a side effect.
But people weren’t on the sidelines cheering for COVID to ruin the global economy, killing millions of people along the way. And I can’t recall people cheering for the economy to go to hell. We were all scared to death and just hoping there would be a miracle vaccine (it came) and some way out and toward normalcy. We might not be quite there, but life is much more pleasant than it was two years ago.
Now we have people, it seems, almost happy that the economy that has been heating up like crazy is headed for trouble.
I can recall in some of the other recessions we have experienced — and I’m not ready to concede that we’re in one now when local companies are still clamoring for employees — where my bosses preached a consistent message: We are never going to get out of this recession or that recession if we are all down in the dumps.
It’s like there’s a self-fulling prophecy involved with recessions. The more doom and gloom, the more people act in ways that are not helping the economy recover.
I know, that’s rather simplistic.
Maybe I am just naive but I don’t recall many people cheering for recessions.
Mr. Talking Points has been hoping for the declaration of a recession for weeks so he can continue to have negatives to spout about Biden.
But is that good for the country?
Does this not just further divide us?
There are some who will never smell the roses because they are too busy complaining about the thorns.
Chin up, folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.