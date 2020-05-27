A black bird flew across the road before me as I started to town one morning recently.
It was a crow, a common bird, one of three black birds. It’s bigger than a common grackle, another of the three black birds, smaller than a raven, the biggest of the three black birds of Indiana and much of North America.
A short distance farther, and another crow flew across the road before me, then another and another and another. By the time I got to town, just four miles, I had seen nine crows, not unusual except that I had seen only one other bird, a red-tailed hawk.
I saw just 10 birds in five miles and nine of them were crows. Where were other birds, robins and mourning doves, starlings and cardinals and various sparrows and woodpeckers and warblers? Where were the turkey vultures? I always saw turkey vultures soaring and at road-kills along the road to town during the day when the weather isn’t stormy.
Well, crows are interesting birds, I thought. They nest in tall trees, as high as 75 feet above the ground, I’ve read. I’ve climbed to crows’ nests but never to one as high as 75 feet above the ground.
A crow’s nest is a platform of sticks lined with dead bark and grass. Crows are collectors and there may be other things in a nest, shiny things, coins and pieces of jewelry. Normally crows raise one brood in a year, occasionally two, with four to eight eggs and young. They nest early in the spring and now is the time the young should be leaving the nests,which is interesting but not, I’m sure, the reason I saw nine crows and only one other bird that morning a few days ago.
Crows are conspicuous and well-known. In one of my books I read that crows are probably as well-known as any bird in North America. Well-known, but not well-liked. They eat eggs and nestlings of smaller birds which, of course, makes them unpopular with bird watchers. They raid chicken yards and eat eggs and chicks and feed put out for the chickens. They eat corn, seedling corn, just as it is sprouting, going down the rows, pulling up the sprouts and eating the kernels.
Crows also eat many insects, however, particularly grasshoppers when they are numerous. They eat bugs, beetles, cutworms and grubs. They eat spiders. They eat small frogs and toads and snakes. They even eat small turtles.
Crows are clever birds. When one discovers a good feed it will call and, apparently, invite other crows to join in the feast. While feeding, one or two crows act as lookouts and call to warn the other crows of approaching danger. When a crow spots a great horned owl perched on a nest, it makes a great clamor and other crows quickly join in. Knowing this, whenever I hear crows making a big fuss, if I can I hurry to the place and frequently see an owl or an owl on a nest.
The call of a crow, caw caw caw, is as well know as the bird. But crows have many calls. One, I’ve read, is a musical murmur. That I’ve never heard, or if I have heard it, I didn’t pay attention to it.
Crows have quite a vocabulary, actually. They can even imitate the human voice and learn to say some words. I had a friend who had a pet crow. The bird, which he called Blackie, sat on his shoulder when he went walking or rode his bicycle. Meet him, my friend, not the bird, tell him hello, and my friend would not answer, Blackie would.
It was startling, the first time I experienced it, to have a crow tell me “hello.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.