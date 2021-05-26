Crows are big black birds, barely twice as big as a robin or a blue jay and recognized, I believe, by everyone who recognizes a robin or a blue jay.
Crows are unpopular birds, disliked by farmers and by bird watchers, and disliked with good reason. Crows pull up sprouting corn and eat the seeds which, of course, makes them unpopular with farmers. As for bird watchers, crows raid the nests of smaller birds and eat eggs and nestlings.
I’ve had hunters tell me they too dislike crows, that crows recognize a man with a gun and call an alarm whenever they see a man with a gun, warning other crows and animals. I’ve never had a crow call in alarm when I’ve been walking in a woods carrying a pair of binoculars, however.
Dislike them or not, everybody I’ve talked to about crows has said they are intelligent birds, perhaps the most intelligent of birds.
When I was young I had a school classmate who had a pet crow. He took his feathered pet with him often when he rode his bicycle. The bird rode on his shoulder, was not tied and could have flown away at any time, but it never did.
As more evidence of the crow’s intelligence, they can learn to talk. They don’t say much, just a few words, but it was startling for me to approach my friend with his pet crow and have the bird say hello.
As still more evidence of the intelligence of crows, they recognize great horned owls. A crow, spotting a great horned owl on a nest, will circle over the nest, calling and diving at the owl and soon be joined by other cows. I like owls, particularly great horned owls, and whenever I’m out and hear a flock of crows, if I can I hurry to the racket and I often find a great horned owl on a nest.
As still more evidence of the intelligence of crows, I had an ice fisherman tell me that he saw a crow go to the hole he had cut in the ice and take a fish off the hook.
Many farmers and some bird watchers and some boys shoot them and they used to poison them. To poison crows, they put strychnine in the eyes of a dead animal. Crows eat the eyes of dead animals first and, of course, when they eat the eyes of a poisoned carcass they get the strychnine.
Crows were also dynamited. This was done by tying a stick of dynamite to the limb of a tree in a woods where crows roosted. When a flock of crows had gathered to roost the dynamite was detonated. A thousand crows or more would be killed at blast.
Crows build platform nests in the tops of tall trees. Male and female work together though the female does most of the work. But her mate often brings the female food as she shapes the nest of sticks, lays the eggs and incubates. The male also helps with incubating and with feeding and teaching fledglings.
In addition to sticks and a grass lining, a crow’s nest often has decorations, coins and other shiny things that the birds have collected. In one crow’s nest, I read, someone found a ladies watch.
There are three species of crows in North America, the common crow which ranges across the continent, the fish crow which is smaller and ranges across the south and east coasts and the raven. Yes, the raven is a crow, the biggest.
