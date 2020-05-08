Communities often find themselves identifying deficits and reacting to those deficiencies to craft solutions. But in doing so, they essentially re-victimize themselves by highlighting what they don’t have, rather than celebrating and capitalizing on what they do have.
For all of its horrors and inconveniences, one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has given birth to is recognition and utilization of assets within our Noble County communities. It is happening organically, there is a name for it (Asset-Based Community Development), and it is a concept that was being promoted before the pandemic by Noble New Way, a group of local and regional leaders determined to enhance the prosperity of communities and their residents.
Everywhere one looks in Noble County these days, the talents and resources of people and organizations — the assets — are on full display.
There is the cheerful Rambling Rocks initiative carried out by Angie Oburn and her two daughters, the emergence of stained glass and stuffed animal displays in windows, and the hopeful messages written in chalk on sidewalks. Art may not put food on the table, but it certainly feeds the soul in difficult times.
Just as important are the many volunteer, and in often cases innovative, efforts to supply residents and healthcare workers with needed supplies.
There’s East Noble High School student Tucker Martin, who has used 3-D printers to produce face shields, and the Kendallville Public Library working with numerous partners to provide 1,500 mask extenders and a similar effort by Accutech Mold & Machine.
PULSE of Noble County, the youth philanthropy arm of the Community Foundation of Noble County, worked with Common Grace Ministries, Kendallville Public Library, Cross Pointe Church and the Salvation Army Service Extension of Noble County to collect puzzles, activity books and hands-on projects for people in senior citizen facilities.
Pastor Logan Conley and Legacy Church have produced Boxes of Hope that include family activities, food and information about local resources.
There’s also the work of pantries and schools in providing food for Noble’s residents.
Difficult times often bring out the best and worst of people, but more often than not, it is the most noble of gestures that shine brightest. That is true in the midst of one of the greatest threats any of us have ever faced, when our sense of caring and empathy is re-energized.
But the true test of our benevolence, camaraderie, and appreciation and utilization of a community’s strengths will come in the aftermath.
Will we continue to take stock of all of the assets our communities have and utilize those to uplift people? Will people with special skills mentor others in their neighborhoods? Will people with special skills who are unemployed be given an opportunity to share those talents with their community — and perhaps even derive income from their efforts?
Put another way, will teachers and lawyers and IT experts bring their talents home to the people in their communities where their expertise will help others grow and prosper? Will people with a knack for cooking, gardening, or fixing cars share their skills with others? Will a writer tutor a young girl next door who dreams of seeing her words in print? Will a basketball coach teach a young boy down the street the proper way to shoot a jump shot?
The bottom line is that everyone in a community has a gift or skill and the key to Asset-Based Community Development is uncovering those assets, connecting them with others in the community, and creating sustainable community-driven development. In some cases, the building of such social capital may lead to employment. In all cases, robust Asset-Based Community Development makes communities and the people who live in them stronger, more prosperous.
It may be a little more difficult to connect assets in a time of social distancing. But as we grow accustomed to a new normal that at least in the foreseeable future will change how we interact with others, we will find ways to connect and engage with people.
In fact, we’ve already begun. We know how to tap into our collective talents in a crisis. We can make masks and face shields. We can prepare and distribute food. We can use our artistic acumen to spread joy. We can arrange virtual meetings. And we can do these things safely and in great volume.
The task before us as we move forward is to remember that in every community there are hidden talents and resources waiting to be discovered and put to good use. The task before us is to avoid focusing on the negative and instead commit ourselves to building upon the many assets we already have.
