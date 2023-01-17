DeKalb County, once an arts desert, is now blooming with the arts in every community. Art displays have beget more art displays to showcase local artists, and every town has embraced the mural trend.
But before there were larger-than-life murals on the sides of buildings;
Before there was a Downtown Auburn Business Association’s annual summer art exhibit of decorated benches, chairs and other objects;
Before there was a DeKalb Outdoor Theater, with its free performances on Friday nights and other concerts on Saturday and Sunday;
Before there was a James Cultural Plaza on the corner of Seventh and Jackson streets, bringing activities to downtown Auburn; and
Before there were Main Street events and First Fridays;
Before all of that, there was the Auburn Arts Commission and its “Sculptures on the Square.”
The non-profit’s small group of a dozen volunteers envisioned, planned and executed its first public art exhibit in 2007 of 20 life-size, bronze statues of ordinary people doing ordinary things, created by J. Seward Johnson. The statues were realistically detailed, right down to the yarn in a cable sweater and the seams in a pair of jeans.
Arts commission members began laying the groundwork for the exhibit in 2005, often meeting at the library, coffee shop or working on their own computers at their own kitchen tables because the commission didn’t have an office, paid staff, a phone or a fax machine. Each commission member wore a lot of hats in those days.
As commission members began to talk publicly about bringing the exhibit to DeKalb County, they were met with skepticism from elected officials, downtown Auburn merchants and nearly everyone else. People couldn’t visualize what the exhibit would even look like.
That all changed when the Bronze People arrived.
The realistic statues ignited a firestorm of excitement from the moment they were unloaded off of the truck. Thousands of people walked the streets of downtown that summer, discovering new details about the statues each time they visited. They also visited downtown businesses for shopping, food and beverages, right up to the bon voyage party in September, when the statues went back on the truck for the trip back to their New Jersey warehouse.
The exhibit was transformational. The Auburn Arts Commission did what no one else had ever done — convince DeKalb County that there is economic as well as cultural value in public art — and that public art is cool.
Other exhibits followed. “Sculptures on the Square: Encore!” in 2010 brought 16 new, life-size statues to town, plus a monumental, 25-foot sculpture of a dancing couple at the corner of Jackson and Seventh streets.
The commission established a visitor center to give out information and gather data on who was visiting the exhibit. The commission learned that 5,000, mostly-out-of-town visitors signed the guest book.
Visitors put pins in maps of DeKalb County, Indiana, United States and the world to show where they came from — all 50 states, 30 foreign countries and six continents.
“Sculptures on the Square: The Magic of Metal” in 2016 celebrated Indiana’s Bicentennial and DeKalb County’s rich history of metal manufacturing with high quality abstract installations, created by professional sculptors from six states.
The arts commission was at work between its sculpture projects, too. The commission hosted Hispanic guitarist Edgar Cruz in 2011, and a National Geographic photography exhibit with photographer Jim Richardson in 2012, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Soil & Water District.
“Pianos on the Square” in 2013 placed decorated playable pianos in Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Waterloo. The commission produced “I Love a Piano!” at the Cupbearer Café. The Pianos exhibit gave the commission two “firsts” — it was the first-ever multi-community project with pianos in Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Waterloo; and “I Love a Piano” was the first-ever live theater production for the commission.
The commission’s annual “Snowbound Writers Contest” has continued for more than 25 years to encourage amateur writers.
The Auburn Arts Commission was honored with the Change Maker award by the DeKalb Community Foundation in 2014.
The commission set the table in preparation for the many arts events DeKalb County enjoys today. The commission’s collaboration with other community organizations broadened the reach of its arts exhibits to new audiences.
Now the commission needs the community’s help.
The commission, an independent non-profit arts organization, needs to recruit new members. The commission lost four longtime members in the last two years, lost others in the years before that. Other members are still supportive but health problems prevent them from doing the work they once did.
The commission generally meets once a month to develop its projects, then recruits others as needed to help get its programs up and running.
The commission’s success isn’t magic. It happened because people were willing to share their time, talent and treasure in a mission to bring the arts to DeKalb County. The commission is looking for more people who feel that mission is important and will step up to help. Skills in technology, event planning, fundraising, and organization are always welcome.
If you live in DeKalb County and believe that the arts are important, the commission wants you. Please send an email to sherylprentice@yahoo.com or call 927-4991 for more information.
