Last week as I hosted an Oak Farm Montessori School student who wanted to job shadow at the paper, I joked to people that I was spending the morning "convincing her to pursue a different career."
Being in the industry is kind of one of those things that other people in journalism commiserate about when gathered together.
Every year when these studies come out that rank the worst jobs in America, journalist is a perennial presence on the list.
Yeah, the hours aren't great. While some days you can get by doing an 8-5, there are evening meetings to attend, after-hours events to cover and of-course Saturday stuff and even the occasional Sunday assignment.
And then there's holidays. Our calendar has a total of six work holidays in the year, but even then, a lot of our staff ends up working them. We've got events to cover on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. And while the office might be closed on holidays, we generally publish a paper the day after, so some people end up working anyway. I've spent more than one Christmas Day night at the office in my career prepping a paper for the next day.
Pay is another story. I was told in college by my newspaper adviser that I'd never get rich being a reporter. As I've written before, in 2008 when I graduated from Purdue I took my four-year degree to a job that was paying $10 per hour.
Let's just put it this way, I'm totally sympathetic to the day-in and day-out challenges that public school teachers have to battle, but at the same time, just about no Indiana newspaper reporter fresh out of college is going to make $38,000 a year and get winter break, spring break and others. Just saying.
Then, of course, there's everybody dragging "the media" all the time, while generally having little to no idea how reporters generate and craft the content they publish. We'll just leave it at that.
All in all, it can be a pretty depressing life sometimes. Add on to that the joy of covering long local government meetings, writing about child molesters and going out to fatal accidents, fires and crimes, and it's enough to make you feel pretty low from time to time.
I've told people and I told my young job shadower who came to visit that, in some ways, it's a calling to do this work.
I've been in newspapers for 11 years and I can think of 20 different coworkers I've had who are out of journalism. Most have moved onto communications or PR gigs, some into other fields. There are probably more I've forgotten.
I've talked to them over the years. They're all doing great stuff now. Loving it. Sometimes missing the newspaper biz, but other times certainly not. They're onto new adventures. I don't hold any of that against them.
But for me, what can I say, I still love it right where I am.
Over the years, I've covered a freshman missing from Purdue for 10 weeks, went to a Playboy model (clothed) casting call, visited wind farms, written extensively about confined feeding, started a community conversation about a broken-down community pool, interviewed parents after their son was killed in action in Afghanistan, watched and covered multi-million dollar downtown renovations, walked on I-65 at 5 a.m. to cover a bus that flipped over, ridden out of an office in the back of a pickup truck like a boat amid extreme downtown flooding, covered at least three different murder cases, attended a presidential rally in Fort Wayne, and learned about and written about tax-increment financing inside and out so much that I could teach a statewide seminar about it.
Will I be in newspaper for 40-plus years like some of my colleagues here at KPC? I don't know. Maybe someday I'll move on to my next calling.
But for now, what's better than this? I get to know stuff for a living. Maybe it's just me, but I like knowing stuff. I like being plugged in, aware, involved.
Some office gig, writing press releases for the same company or organization week after week? Nah, I just can't see me limiting myself like that, especially after more than a decade doing this.
I guess for the young people considering journalism for their own careers, that's where I always fall. It's not always glamorous. You'll probably never get rich. There will be long days when you're exhausted and questioning why you keep at it.
But in the end, the work matters.
I feel like I make more of an impact here than I ever would working on making more absorbent diaper materials or tweaking shampoo formulas as a chemical engineer.
For me, I don't need any convincing to stay in this field.
I'd need quite a bit of convincing to leave it.
