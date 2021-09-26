It seems a shame to me that we should have another influenza (flu) season when the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. But that is our reality.
If you are already fully vaccinated for COVID-19, congratulations and thank you for helping to protect us all from SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. But if you have not received one of the COVID vaccines, it is not too late. In fact, you can receive that vaccine at the same time you get your seasonal flu shot.
Annual flu vaccines are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months and the best time to get a flu shot is before the flu season begins toward the end of October. Since flu season can last throughout April, getting vaccinated too early (July and August) can reduce your protection in the spring. But September is almost gone, making this a great time for a flu shot.
Influenza is a viral infection that affects up to 45 million people in the U.S. every year. With symptoms like muscle aches, cough and severe fatigue, it can be difficult to distinguish from COVID without testing. But the difference can be important in determining treatment.
What this year’s flu vaccines all have in common is their activity against four strains of influenza. They include type A influenza viruses H1N1 and H3N2 as well as type B influenza viruses from Victoria and Yamagata lineages.
However, like the COVID vaccines, there are differences in flu vaccines, involving their strength as well as variations in technology and manufacturer.
There is a high-dose flu vaccine (Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent) offering more protection than the regular dose flu vaccine as an option for people over 65, since older folks may not have as much of a robust response to vaccination. It contains four times the amount of flu antigen as the regular dose flu vaccine.
The high-dose flu vaccine is an inactivated influenza vaccine. This means it contains actual flu viruses, but they are unable to reproduce and will not make you sick with influenza.
It is an egg-based vaccine, meaning chicken eggs were used to create the vaccine. So, if you have an egg allergy, you should discuss this with your health care provider before getting this flu vaccine. But most people with egg allergies are still able to receive egg-based flu vaccines.
The influenza strains and inactive ingredients in Fluzone High-Dose are the same as those in Fluzone Quadrivalent, one of the regular dose flu vaccines. However, a few other regular dose flu vaccines are available which may vary in other ways from the high-dose vaccine.
The following are other FDA-approved flu vaccines for the 2021/2022 flu season and how they differ from the high-dose flu vaccine:
Afluria Quadrivalent — This is a regular dose vaccine that is egg-based.
Fluarix Quadrivalent — This is a regular dose vaccine that is egg-based.
FluLaval Quadrivalent — This is a regular dose vaccine that is egg-based.
Flucelvax Quadrivalent — This is a regular dose vaccine that is not egg-based, making it an option for people with life-threatening egg allergies.
Flublok Quadrivalent — This is a recombinant flu vaccine. This type of flu vaccine is made with a synthetic antigen that our immune systems think is the influenza virus. It does not contain any flu virus, and it is made without eggs.
FluMist Quadrivalent — This nasal spray vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine. This means the virus is very weak but not completely inactivated. This type of vaccine can help provide longer-lasting protection than inactivated vaccines. However, it is not recommended for children under 2, adults over 50, and those with certain health conditions (like children receiving aspirin — or salicylate-containing medications, those with asthma, weak immune systems, pregnancy, and others)
Fluad Quadrivalent — This is an adjuvant flu vaccine. Adjuvanted vaccines contain an extra ingredient (an adjuvant) that promotes a stronger immune response than non-adjuvant vaccines.
Currently, people over 65 are recommended to be vaccinated with one of the following flu vaccines every year: high-dose flu vaccine, adjuvant flu vaccine or recombinant flu vaccine.
If you are over 65 and questioning your flu vaccines options, contact your health care provider. They can let you know which of the three CDC-recommended flu vaccines for people over 65 is the best for you.
If your pharmacy or health care provider’s office does not have that flu vaccine in stock, it is recommended that you get vaccinated with a regular dose vaccine instead of waiting for restock. A regular dose vaccine will still offer you protection against the flu, though it may be less robust.
Even with vaccination it is wise to keep safe with preventive measures such as avoiding crowds, wearing masks, and frequent hand washing to help keep influenza and other infectious diseases from spreading.
