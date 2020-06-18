Calls to rename military bases grew after a white supremacist and a Confederate advocate killed nine worshipers in an African-American South Carolina church in 2015, and two years later a civil rights advocate was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white-nationalist rally. Efforts intensified again following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died May 25 after a white police officer was videotaped kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.
A number of prominent former U.S. military officials, including retired U.S. Army general and former CIA director David Petraeus, retired General Colin Powell, and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, are calling for changing the names of the military posts. While President Donald Trump is opposed, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are open to the idea.
Earlier this month, the Republican-led Senate Armed Service Committee adopted an amendment for the Pentagon to change the names of the installations honoring the Confederates within three years. The Republican leader in the U.S. House, Kevin McCarthy, also supports the changes.
In May 1972, at the age of 19, I was drafted in the U.S. Army, served two years of active duty and four additional years with the U.S. Army Reserves. I was told by the late Jeanne Patricia Carteaux, the former Kendallville office manager of the Selective Service System, I was the last man drafted in the U.S. military ever from Noble County. The U.S. implemented the all-volunteer force in 1973.
I took my basic training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina, named after President Andrew Jackson, a Carolina native. I then was sent to military police training at Fort Gordon, near Augusta, Georgia. Established in October 1941, Fort Gordon was named for Confederate Army General John Brown Gordon.
After the Civil War, Gordon returned to Georgia as a hero and practiced law. An ardent opponent of Reconstruction, he was elected to the U.S. Senate and served as governor of Georgia. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Gordon, was “unquestionably a symbol of the age of white supremacy and was rumored to be a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan.”
According to the Congressional Research Service, there are 10 major U.S. military installations named after Confederate Civil War commanders located in the former states of the Confederacy.
These installations are owned by the U.S. Army. They are:
• Camp Beauregard, near Pineville, Louisiana, named for Confederate General Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, a Louisiana native.
• Fort Benning, near Columbus, Georgia, named after Confederate Brigadier General Henry L. Benning.
• Fort Bragg, North Carolina, named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg.
• Fort Gordon, near Grovetown, Georgia, named after Confederate Major General John Brown Gordon.
• Fort A.P. Hill, near Bowling Green, Virginia, named for Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, a Virginia native.
• Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, who commanded the Texas Brigade during the Civil War.
• Fort Lee, Prince George County, Virginia, named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
• Fort Pickett, near Blackstone, Virginia, named for Confederate General George Pickett.
• Fort Polk, near Leesville, Louisiana, named for Confederate General Leonidas Polk, who also was an Episcopal bishop.
• Fort Rucker, Dale County, Alabama, named for Confederate Colonel and acting Brigadier General Edmund Rucker.
All of them fought against the Union, and are thus considered traitors.
Fort Bragg, headquarters of the elite Special Forces, is named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, who had nothing to brag about as a military leader. In fact, he’s considered one of the worst commanders of the war. Most of the battles in which he engaged ended in defeat. After losing the Battle of Chattanooga in 1863, he was relieved of his command and then served as a military adviser for Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
Fort Benning is named for Brig. Gen. Henry Benning, a lifelong white supremacist who warned that freeing the slaves would lead to “black everything,” and would be a threat to the “purity of lily-white womanhood.”
The defeat of the South during the Civil War, while ending slavery, did not end black oppression and poverty. Racism in America continues today.
Many American heroes deserve to be commemorated with their names on military installations. Here are a few: generals from World War II, Dwight Eisenhower, George C. Marshall, Matthew Ridgway and the “soldiers’ soldier” Omar Bradley. Also, World War I’s Gen. John J. Pershing and Sgt. Alvin York; Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr., the first black general in the U.S. Armed Forces; Gen. Anna Mae Hayes, the first female general who served in three wars; and Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody, the first woman to serve as a four-star general in the U.S. armed forces.
A 10th name could be Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf, who commanded the U.S-led allied forces during the first Gulf War.
Whoever is selected for the honors, the changes are long overdue, ending an insult to dedicated black soldiers both past and present. The change would be a step toward a “more perfect union,” which should be everyone’s goal.
