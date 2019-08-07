I never knew what I wanted to be when In grew up. I would sit in class in jealousy listening to others gleefully explain in great detail exactly what they were going to do for their career, and shamefully, I hadn’t a clue.
Do you recall sitting in class and the teacher would pose that dreadful question? Although for you, a smart newspaper subscribing intellect with style and then some — that was an open door to grand stand. It was an invitation to challenge others to rise above mediocrity and proclaim to the world their vocation of choice for the next 45 years with pride and vitality.
They were going to solve crimes as a detective and save families and pets from burning buildings as a firefighter. They were planning to transport people and stuff quickly to their final destination as an airline pilot or keep America safe while serving in the military. And each subsequent individual in elementary school during show and tell or fellow high schooler describing their future plans to be president with such determination and certainty only sank me deeper into my seat by a lull of despair.
Judging by this dumb look on my mug the teacher would abruptly switch to a question I might easily answer with the quickness: “Well, Mr. Baker” and there was this pause, “what fun things did you eat this past summer?”
How do they know what they want to be already? I would often ask myself. Why don’t I know? This was normally followed by, what am I doing wrong?
The repetitive questions felt demeaning, and utterly pointless. Why kick myself when I am down when others can do it far better than me, right?
Many years have passed since elementary school, high school and even college. Oddly enough I am still here, still alive, and still able to bring home some bacon. I would encourage you who may still be seeking for that sweet spot where your talents and passion meet that just because it hasn’t come to you yet doesn’t mean you can’t continue to work, strive, search, practice, volunteer, give, move, shake things up, and grind like there’s no tomorrow.
Maybe when I grow up I can put words together to form sentences to help people think, bring tears of joy to their eyes, or give them a deep belly laugh for which they have been longing for some time. I could write about family, faith, standing up for those who can’t, offering encouragement to the downtrodden, and rising above the status quo. Perhaps I could wax poetic about the beauty of my bride, the blessing of our boys, and the sincere joy of becoming a husband and a father. I could inspire folks to be kind to the angry, offer a smile to those who have none left to give, and be generous to their neighbor.
Maybe one day I’ll grow up, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
