Disinfectants can neutralize dangerous germs on surfaces.
However, some cleaning products can cause asthma and cancer, says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They also can pollute the environment.
Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in community settings, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. In homes, the CDC suggests using diluted bleach — 1/3 cup bleach per 1 gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per 1 quart of water — or an EPA-registered disinfectant.
"Many people mistakenly think that if a cleaning, sanitizing or disinfecting product is sold to the public it has been reviewed and proven safe by government agencies," says a 2013 EPA publication geared toward early child care and education facilities. The EPA requires products labeled as sanitizers or disinfectants kill the germs that the product claims to kill, but the registration review does not evaluate all possible health risks for users of the products.
Some chemicals affect air quality and can cause or trigger health problems such as asthma. In a study conducted in California, four out of five people diagnosed with work-related asthma did not work directly with disinfectants.
On March 23, the online information source The Vox actually had to answer a question about spraying oneself with Lysol after being in public.
"Do not spray Lysol on yourself or on other people," was the answer. "Lysol is not meant to be used as a disinfectant for skin, and is dangerous if inhaled or ingested, or if it comes into contact with eyes and skin. Do not Lysol yourself."
American Poison Control Centers report that household cleaning products and disinfectants are common causes of poisoning in both children and adults.
Residual chemicals can last for an extended period of time and result in a buildup in the body from repeated exposure. This chronic exposure can cause cancer or other diseases, such as asthma, years later, says the EPA.
In the U.S., researchers estimate that 5% of childhood cancer and 30% of childhood asthma are related to chemical exposures. Health effects from exposure to toxic chemicals may not show up for years or even decades. AspenClean, a Canadian cleaning services, suggests toxins can affect pets as well as humans.
"Many cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants and fragrances, even those marketed as 'green,' can pollute the air, water and soil," says the EPA report. "These products are washed down the drains of our child care facilities, schools, homes and workplaces. They make their way in wastewater to the treatment plant where waste water is treated. During the treatment, sewage is separated into treated wastewater and sludge. Treated water is then discharged into our groundwater, rivers, lakes and oceans. Many of these waterways supply drinking water to our communities. The problem is that waste water treatment plants were not designed to remove these chemicals. It is important to think twice before washing or flushing anything down the drain that can harm the environment."
Cleaning and properly disinfecting are important keys in preventing the spread of coronavirus in public places. Appropriate cleaning and hygiene in households promotes good health. Over-cleaning with powerful chemicals could adversely affect one's health and pollute the environment.
A March 28 article in Consumer Reports quotes Dr. Stephen Thomas, chief of infectious diseases and director of global health at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, saying hand washing is still the best defense against coronavirus. Using antibacterial soap won’t provide added protection against the coronavirus because it kills bacteria, not viruses.
"You need to amp up your typical cleaning routine only if someone in the household exhibits signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection or if you live in an area with known cases of COVID-19," says the article. "In that scenario, Thomas says, 'Clean high-traffic areas that get touched frequently, such as kitchen counters and bathroom faucets, three times a day with a product that kills viruses.'"
Diluted bleach, isopropyl alcohol and hydrogen peroxide are recommended by Consumer Reports. It suggests against homemade hand sanitizers, vodka, distilled white vinegar and tea tree oil.
