Orland resident Keri Cope offered a tip to those who have been having trouble finding protective gloves in the stores.
“There are gloves at auto parts stores,” said Cope. “There are different colors, and grips on them, but they are thicker than regular.”
At this time, gloves are not recommended for use by the general public as coronavirus prevention measures. Frequent hand washing is believed to be the best way to prevent the spread of the virus along with social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
There are only two times the CDC suggests the use of gloves in regards to the COVID-19: If you’re cleaning and disinfecting your home, and if you’re a healthcare worker treating someone who is a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient. The gloves used for cleaning are not the same type of gloves used by medical professionals.
There is a shortage of medical gloves. A recent FDA Letter to Healthcare Providers refers specifically to potential shortages relating to surgeons’ gloves and patient examination gloves. It delineates conservation strategies that include using out-of-date gloves for training and demonstrations when supplies become limited. In crisis situations, the letter says to extend the use of medical gloves for health care providers by going without changing the gloves between patients with no known infectious diseases and to use “non-medical gloves such as those used for food service, embalming, cleaning or other industrial-grade gloves that most closely align with the ASTM standards for medical gloves as outlined in the FDA’s Medical Glove Guidance Manual.”
The textured automotive gloves would be fine for cleaning. A nurse likely would not don them to care for a fragile patient, even in a crisis situation, so they may be a good choice for a conscientious citizen with a need for a pair of plastic gloves.
“Be aware that counterfeit medical and non-medical gloves may be on the market, especially during this time of reduced supply,” says the CDC.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease spread by ingesting or inhaling droplets expirated by an infected person. There is no indication the disease can be contracted by simply touching the virus germs. One would presumably have to touch the germ-laden item and then put one’s hand in one’s mouth or eyes.
There is a well-circulated photo on Facebook of a man with his shopping cart, one black-gloved hand on the cart handle and the other black glove removed and hanging from the man’s mouth while he uses his cell phone.
“Gloves are a physical barrier between your hands and the shopping cart or the card machine at the register, but they themselves harbor germs,” said Dr. Niket Sonpal, a New York internist and gastroenterologist and adjunct professor at Touro College, in an April 8 report at health.com.
Unless the gloves are doffed according to CDC protocol, one could still come in contact with the virus while taking off the gloves.
“Because of these issues, gloves are no more protective than our tried and true strategies of social distancing, washing your hands, and not touching your face,” Sonpal said. It’s also important to remember that gloves don’t prevent any potential germs from traveling home with you on your food items or containers that you pick up at the store, “so cleaning containers and food items properly is imperative,” Sonpal said.
