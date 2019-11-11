Much of the traditional gift wrap marketed for the Christmas holiday is not recyclable.
Earth911 estimates that approximately 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year, and that about 2.3 million pounds ends up in landfills. That is not to mention the bows, curling ribbon and other disposable holiday pretties.
For those who want to get the most out of their sparkly, special holiday wrap, Buzzfeed published “19 clever ways to use leftover wrapping paper.”
While wrapping paper is light in comparison to other junk and leaves less of a footprint, there are plenty of ways to avoid wastefulness, save money and even add a thoughtful, personal flair to gifts.
Kraft makes brown packing paper sheets and rolls that can be stamped and embellished or left a rustic cardboard color. Some people use butcher’s paper or parchment paper. There is an expansive wikihow page on how to paint, stamp, stencil, glitter and bedazzle plain gift wrap.
The Maui, Hawaii based company Wrappily makes wrapping paper in partnership with nearby newspaper presses, printing innovative designs on 100% recyclable newsprint.
A timeless choice for Christmas wrap is the newspaper itself. Some people save the comics throughout the year, instead of throwing them with the rest of the paper recycling, and use them for wrapping paper. Bonus, newspaper is recyclable. Double bonus, the gift wrapper and the gift receiver get a chance to chuckle over Garfield or Peanuts.
What’s more colorful than a child’s prolific art? An idea for wrapping may be to use coloring pages personalized by the children and grandchildren of the family.
Like newspaper, vibrant magazine pages can be patched together for repurposed gift wrap. Other suggestions on the web include sheet music, old maps and wallpaper.
Last December, Treehugger offered 12 eco-friendly alternatives to wrapping paper. One of them was to use fabric.
“Think scarves, tea towels, handkerchiefs, large napkins, all of which can serve as a bonus gift,” says the Dec. 20 article by Katherine Martinko. “Many of these can be found at very little cost at a thrift store. If the piece of cloth is big enough, use a funky furoshiki-style knot to fasten it.”
Furoshiki is a Japanese process of securing things in cloth bags and squares.
“In Japan, people love to take simple items and creatively adapt them for a variety of uses,” says Marie Kondo, author and star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.”
“I think furoshiki are the ultimate example of minimalism in Japanese aesthetics — which is why I really love using them as gift wrap,” Kondo says. The wrapping itself is done in a purposeful, almost meditative manner, concentrating on the one whom the gift is intended.
Kondo provides a furoshiki tutorial at konmari.com.
At Treehugger, Martinko lists a variety of ideas for gift wrapping — everything from baskets to jars to flowerpots. Ecocult suggests turning silver-lined snack bags inside out.
With plenty of ideas for the wrap, what’s the responsible ribbon or bow?
A long piece of silky ribbon might be enjoyed and reused by the women and girls in your life, as compared to plastic curling ribbon that would simply be thrown away.
Oprah recommends Whisker Graphics Divine Twine, made from 100 percent cotton “grown stateside.” It is biodegradable and compostable. Wrappily makes cotton curling ribbon as well as other cotton and paper ribbons and twine.
A simple piece of fragrant pine might be a thoughtful present topper. Cinnamon sticks tied together with red yarn or a candy cane also add holiday spice without a sticky plastic bow.
Gift wrapping fun is limited only by one’s imagination.
