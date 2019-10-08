Impossible Foods trademarked the word “Impossible.”
When placed in front of the word “burger,” Impossible means a plant-based meat substitute to be enjoyed like a hamburger.
Impossible Foods, based in Redwood City, California, wanted to give people the taste and nutrition they enjoy in meat without the negative health and environmental impacts associated with livestock production.
On the company’s web site, impossiblefoods.com, it suggests “using animals to make meat is a prehistoric and destructive technology.”
This may be hard to hear in Indiana, which ranks fifth in the nation in pork production.
“Animal farming occupies about half of all vegetated land (at the expense of forests and grasslands that store carbon), uses about one third of all freshwater, contributes about one seventh of global greenhouse gases and generates nutrient pollution (which creates enormous ‘dead zones’ in coastal ecosystems). In the U.S., beef provides just 3% of our calories but generates half of agricultural greenhouse gases and uses nearly half of the contiguous land area,” says a report generated in March by Quantis to show the quantifiable environmental benefits of plant-based meat substitutes.
Compared to conventional ground beef, the Impossible Burger reduces environmental impacts across every category studied in the report — 87% less water, 96% less land, 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and 92% less aquatic pollutants.
But, even if it tastes like hamburger, feels like meat in your mouth and looks like a fat, juicy hamburger, will you eat it? Does biting into a biologically engineered food product that looks like meat gross you out more than the idea of grinding up animal flesh, pounding it into a round patty and listening to the fat snap and pop on a grill?
Impossible Foods researches animal products at the molecular level, then selects specific proteins and nutrients from plants to recreate the experience and nutrition of specific meat products.
“It even ‘bleeds’ like a rare or medium-rare burger does,” says a Sept. 15 article at cnet.com.
The Impossible Burger was launched in July 2016 and is served at Burger King, Red Robin, White Castle, Cheesecake Factory and a number of other restaurants across the nation. Little Caesars debuted Impossible Supreme Pizza in May.
A plant-based product line called Beyond Meat can be bought in some grocery and department stores as well as online. California-based Sweet Earth has created the Awesome Burger. With the growing popularity of faux meat, the market has begun to swell with Impossible competition.
Last week, CNET published another article on meatless meat, weighing the health benefits. The fortified plant product had a few more calories, a lot more salt, some fiber and no cholesterol. It also is highly processed, while animal chunks are straight from the source.
The Impossible strategy was not necessarily to provide something healthier for you to eat but to encourage a market that was healthier for the environment.
It was based on people’s love of meat.
In 2018, there were 327 million people in the U.S. Between 2014 and 2060, the U.S. population is projected to increase from 319 million to 417 million, reaching 400 million in 2051, according to the United States Census Bureau.
In 2017, a report released by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy showed that Americans eat an average of six hamburgers a day.
A Sept. 28, 2017 article in Mother Jones examined the merits of the report’s findings, which include regulating antibiotic use in livestock and simply eating less meat.
According to the FAO, the global average of meat available per person per day in 2013 was around 42 grams, or about one fast-food burger patty. In the United States, the average is 260 grams a day — or six burgers.
“Given developing economies’ growing appetite for meat, it may be a stretch to believe that the globe could hold its meat consumption steady for the next 13 years,” says the article, written by Maddie Oatman. “On the other hand, does a ration of one McDonald’s hamburger-worth of meat every day really sound so hard?”
