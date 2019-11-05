What do you want for Christmas?
Gift giving is the hallmark of America’s most festive holiday. Christmas occurs this year on Wednesday, Dec. 25, though for many, now that Halloween has passed, the season has begun.
According to Wikipedia, Thanksgiving is officially regarded as the beginning of a holiday season that spans to New Year’s Day.
Families and friends celebrate throughout the season, scheduling times to exchange gifts. Choosing and purchasing that perfect present is coupled with the excitement of receiving something special and possibly unexpected from a loved one. It makes the holidays a time of joy but can also be a point of stress, according to the American Psychological Association.
The later you wait to start Christmas shopping, the less time you have to get it just right and the more you may be tempted to over-buy to make up for a lack of personalization.
“Critics of the commercialization of Christmas tend to attribute the growth of holiday gift-giving to corporate marketing efforts,” says a Dec. 25, 2015 article on the history of gift giving in The Atlantic. “While such efforts did contribute to the magnitude of the ritual, the practice of buying Christmas presents for children predates the spread of corporate capitalism in the United States: It began during the first half of the 1800s, particularly in New York City, and was part of a broader transformation of Christmas from a time of public revelry into a home- and child-centered holiday.”
Gift giving is a way to show you care.
As population and development further infringe on the natural world, caring may be shown through frugality and purposeful, thoughtful shopping.
More than two in five gift shoppers feel pressured to reach deeper into their wallets than they’re comfortable with, according to the 2018 Bankrate Holiday Gifting Survey. Americans were expected to spend $1 trillion on holiday gifts last year, according to research provider eMarketer.
How can that money be used to its best advantage, and is that kind of spending really necessary for a happy holiday?
It might be fun for little Johnny to get buried in a pile of presents — clothes, toys, things that make noise — but will he really use it all? Does little Johnny equate the burgeoning bounty to love? Or, to him is it an overexcited day of getting a bunch of stuff?
Siobhan McComb, in Bothell, Washington, of the blog One Glass Jar, tries to get items her two children need, such as underwear and socks, as well as one item they want, says a Dec. 12 article in The Washington Post. McComb’s family also chooses one excursion to do together over the holidays.
“For friends and family, McComb asks people what they really want, not minding if that ruins the surprise,” says the article, based on recommendations from zero-waste bloggers. It goes into how to minimize food waste by using the “Guest-imator” at savethefood.com and getting the most out of left overs. It suggests festive glass dishes, real silverware and cloth napkins instead paper that will get thrown away. It recommends homemade or repurposed decor and wrap.
Waste Not would love to hear your environmentally friendly holiday and gift giving tips. Email aoberlin@kpcmedia.com.
