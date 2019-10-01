Glass can be recycled over and over again.
It is made from materials easily sourced within the U.S., such as sand, soda ash, limestone and “cullet,” the glass industry term for furnace-ready recycled glass. The glass making process can use up to 95 percent recycled glass instead of raw materials, according to the Glass Packaging Institute.
“Recycled glass is always part of the recipe for glass, and the more that is used, the greater the decrease in energy used in the furnace,” says the GPI website. “This makes using recycled glass profitable in the long run, lowering costs for glass container manufacturers — and benefiting the environment.” It reduces emissions and consumption of raw materials and saves energy.
One kilogram of cullet replaces 1.2 kg of raw materials, according to James V. Nordmeyer, vice president of global sustainability at Owens-Illinois, a major manufacturer of glass bottles and containers.
Glass containers for food and beverages are 100% recyclable.
However, there are types of glass that are not recyclable, such as windows, ovenware, Pyrex and crystal. They are manufactured through a different process. If these materials are introduced into the glass container manufacturing process, they can cause production problems and defective containers.
Ten million metric tons of glass are disposed of every year in the U.S. but only about 33 percent of it gets recycled, say GPI statistics.
That pales compared with the 90% recycling rate in Switzerland, Germany, and other European countries, said a Feb. 11 article by Mitch Jacoby in “Chemical and Engineering News,” titled “Why glass recycling in the U.S. is broken.”
David Rue, an engineer at the Gas Technology Institute near Chicago did a yearlong study of U.S. glass recycling as a consultant for the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council. He found that America’s low glass recycling rates are partially due to industry forces and also in part due to differences in government policy and consumer education and habits.
Single-stream recycling, the process of putting all recyclable materials in one bin, makes the process of extracting glass more difficult. When glass is sorted by the consumer, it does not have to be taken to one of around 400 materials recovery plants in the U.S. and instead goes directly to the cullet processors. Because of the difference in the quality of glass from the two streams, just 40% of glass from single-stream collection ends up being recycled into new products, compared with about 90% of glass from multi-stream systems.
Efforts to boost glass recycling include deposits on glass bottles paid by consumers. Known as “bottle bills,” such efforts are in place in 10 states.
“For decades we drank our beer and soda from refillable glass bottles that were reused dozens of times before being discarded. Then, in the 1930s, the steel beverage can was introduced on the market, revolutionizing the beverage market. Unbelievably, consumers were encouraged to toss their empty beer cans out wherever they happened to be,” it says at bottlebill.org. “The gradual demise of refillable beer and soft drink bottles in the ‘50s and ‘60s and the rise in one-way, no-deposit cans and bottles resulted in an explosion of beverage container litter.”
In states with bottle bill laws, 98% of bottles are recycled, compared with the national average of roughly 33%.
To further spur recycling, California passed legislation requiring that insulation glass used in the state contain 30% cullet and that container glass be made with at least 35% cullet. North Carolina enacted an on-premise recycling bill that requires alcoholic-beverage-permit holders to recycle bottles and cans.
In May, a social media campaign began at #SaveTheGlass, an outreach by the End of Waste Foundation.
“We are saving the glass to save the planet,” says the Facebook page. “As the preferred packaging over plastic, glass is 100% recyclable and can be reused and recycled endlessly. With glass, we can create a circular economy where a product’s packaging is recycled and not sent to landfills.”
