From the office carry-in to the huge family party at a reception hall, holiday meals often find themselves on disposable plates.
While many paper products are recyclable, most paper plates are not. Paper with food residue, such as plates glazed by pecan pie or greasy pizza boxes, are not recyclable. Paper with a waxy or plastic coating cannot be recycled.
Some plastic plates can be recycled. Most recycling operations now accept No. 5 plastic along with No. 2 and 3 plastics. Again, they must be cleaned of debris.
Polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, is not generally accepted by recycling facilities.
Whether you are throwing it into the trash and it heads to a landfill or washing it off and putting it in a recycling tub, one-use plates are adding to the waste stream.
Palm leaf, sugarcane and bamboo “eco” dinnerware can be purchased as “a stylish and sustainable natural alternative to foam and plastic products.” The plates are made from sustainable sources and many of them are also compostable.
Of course, the most environmentally friendly way to present a buffet would be on reusable dishes.
A challenge to Waste Not readers is to shoot for zero waste during the holiday meal.
Around the family dinner table, that could be done with china, cloth napkins and glass glasses.
The difficulty comes at remote locations and with numerous guests.
One possibility would be to purchase reusable plates, cutlery and cups. Midwest Essentials, 313 E. Mechanic St., Angola, formerly C.A. Nedele and Sons, offers a variety of wholesale kitchen and dining ware. In stock are resin cafeteria trays, glass serving trays and cafeteria cups, popular with Trine University fraternity houses, said Adam Reger, who owns and manages Midwest Essentials with his father, Ric.
Also in stock at Midwest Essentials are boxes of metal cutlery, teaspoons and forks. The forks cost $6.95 a dozen. This is more expensive than the plastic alternatives, however, they could be washed and reused at every large get together. For those that don’t want to store the silverware, there is the option to donate it to Turning Point Homeless Shelter or another local charity or organization, which could then use them at their social gatherings.
People have been known to wash and reuse durable plastic cutlery. Well washed and dried plastic plates, also, would not need to be disposed of. They may not have the same shelf life as glass plates, but by reusing them, one would be breaking out of the one-use lifestyle without breaking the bank.
Every family and every party is different, and many have long-standing traditions. Why not create a tradition that does something to protect natural resources and keep the environment clean for future generations?
