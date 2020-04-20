"Do you or somebody you know have Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma? Have you used Roundup regularly?"
It’s difficult to avoid the advertisements on television inviting you to be part of a class-action lawsuit against Monsanto, a subsidiary of Bayer AG, for allegedly causing cancer with its weed-killing product Roundup — specifically its main ingredient, glyphosate.
Glyphosate is by far the most widely used herbicide in the United States. It can be useful when applied responsibly. When used with reckless abandon, it may threaten human and animal life.
In Aug. 2018, a jury in San Francisco unanimously found that Monsanto failed to warn of the carcinogenic dangers of its popular Roundup herbicide and related products, sprayed regularly by Dewayne Anthony Lee Johnson, 48, in his job as a school groundskeeper. The jury awarded Johnson $289 million.
That was the first-ever case in a landslide of similar court actions. It is set for hearing on June 2 in the United States Court of Appeals.
"Tens of thousands of plaintiffs have filed suit against Monsanto making claims similar to Johnson’s, and two additional trials have taken place since the Johnson trial. Both those trials also resulted in large verdicts against Monsanto," said an April 9 report by watchdog agency U.S. Right To Know. “The Johnson trial was covered by media outlets around the world and put a spotlight on questionable Monsanto conduct. Lawyers for Johnson presented jurors with internal company emails and other records showing Monsanto scientists discussing ghostwriting scientific papers to try to shore up support for the safety of the company’s products, along with communications detailing plans to discredit critics, and to quash a government evaluation of the toxicity of glyphosate, the key chemical in Monsanto’s products. Internal documents also showed that Monsanto expected the International Agency for Research on Cancer would classify glyphosate as a probable or possible human carcinogen in March of 2015 (the classification was as a probable carcinogen) and worked out a plan in advance to discredit the cancer scientists."
I suppose one could call all the claims against Roundup a hoax. But a quick internet search will demonstrate there are plenty of attorneys eager to take the case. Legal precedents show that juries made up of U.S. citizens have found that Monsanto is culpable for human sickness caused by the use of Roundup.
Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that controls broadleaf weeds and grasses. It has been registered as a pesticide in the U.S. since 1974.
In January, the United States Environmental Protection Agency released an interim decision saying there are "no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label."
The EPA is currently working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to study how it affects nationally threatened and endangered species.
On its web site, Roundup says one application directly on the leaves of the unwanted plant should do the job. For some out-of-control, invasive plants, one application of Roundup may help.
In a backyard setting where there are a few weeds here and there by the driveway, there is the option of simply pulling the weed and throwing it on a compost pile. That procedure is chemical free with no documented risk of cancer. A bonus is the exercise of bending over to pick the weed and walking to the compost pile.
There is also the option of embracing what Mother Nature provides. This time of year, dandelions are pretty yellow flowers in a landscape coming to life after a long winter. They provide food for pollinating insects.
White clover is also appreciated by pollinators and adds some texture and beauty to boring green grass. It is often purposely planted as part of a lawn mixture, according to a guide created by for Purdue Extension Master Gardeners.
Violets are a perennial broadleaf that add beautiful purple and white flowers to a yard. They bloom in early spring and begin to subside before lawn grass needs mowed.
"Often you must identify the weed before you can select or recommend a method of control," says the guide. Find it at https://bit.ly/3cwfvJJ on the Purdue University web site.
