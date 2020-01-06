All original laundry soap can be purchased at regular price at Walmart for around $9.
The 150-ounce bottle says it is good for 100 loads.
“In the case of 100-ounce Tide, the front of the bottle indicates that you get 64 uses from this product,” it says at mouseprint.org. “The 64 uses is based on a ‘medium load,’ that is only filling the cap up to line 1, which is roughly one-third full. Most consumers have big capacity washers and probably don’t do ‘medium loads’ as their normal load, and thus will never get the claimed number of washes for the typical-size loads. Large loads require filling the cap to line 2, and who knows what line 3 is for. Filling the cap to line 2 will only yield approximately 50 uses, rather than 64. Interestingly, line three is the only line that goes completely around the entire inside of the cap, so it is the most visible from any angle, and possibly the one that most people might use. ... Related to this, the cap is larger than any load size, so unthinking users who may have been used to products that required you to use a cap full of product, will really deplete the bottle quickly. In fact, you will get fewer than 25 loads from the 64 load bottle if you do so.”
The largest problem ingredients for the environment in laundry detergents are phosphates and some surfactants, mainly nonylphenol ethoxylates.
“Surfactants, which help soil to float away from garments, form a micelle that surrounds the piece of dirt and carries it away. Micelles are toxic to fish because they get into fish gills and impair their ability to get oxygen from the water. The largest detergent manufacturer in the United States, Proctor and Gamble (Tide, Gain) stopped using these nonylphenol ethoxylate surfactants several years ago and phosphates have been banned in laundry detergents for many years,” says The Spruce. “Other environmental concerns are the chemicals in detergent that are derived from petroleum and the impact of plastic packaging. Most major manufacturers now use containers that can be recycled and often contain post-consumer recycled plastic.”
To sum things up, consumers may tend to use more commercial laundry soap than manufacturer recommendations, possibly due to misleading marketing. That’s more soap fed from the wastewater stream into the environment and more plastic bottles produced.
There are alternatives.
Mark Wilson of Angola makes his own laundry soap.
Here is the recipe:
• 2 bars Fels-Naptha soap
• 2 cups Borax
• 2 cups washing booster
• 1 box baking soda
Wilson chops the Fels-Naptha bars, available at most department stores, into fine pieces.
In its Back to the Basic series, Mother Nature Network featured Fels-Naptha on Jan. 4, 2010: “Not only is Fels-Naptha cost- and planet-conscious, it’s also highly effective, particularly on stubborn, oily stains like lipstick, chocolate, baby formula and perspiration.”
Like Fels-Naptha, Borax is easy to find in stores. Borax is a powdery white mineral that has been used as a cleaning product for several decades. It can also be used as an insecticide.
“Borax is marketed as a green product because it doesn’t contain phosphates or chlorine. Instead, its main ingredient is sodium tetraborate, a naturally occurring mineral,” says Healthline.
The Material Safety Data Sheet developed by the Dial Corporation for 20 Mule Team Borax says it is not a skin irritant but its dust can irritate mucous membranes and eyes. It reports no chronic health issues though there have been claims that it negatively affects human hormonal functioning.
Arm & Hammer Super Washing Soda is a natural detergent booster and freshener. Other brands also make washing booster products.
After you mix the ingredients together, use one tablespoon of the homemade detergent per load. That’s all you need.
While one may tend to use more than the recommended amount of a commercial detergent to get the job done properly, one tablespoon of Wilson’s homemade soap can get a load of bath towels clean and smelling fresh. In my experience, it gets the towels cleaner than three times as much All.
One word of caution: it may be irritating to those with sensitive skin.
Many similar recipes for homemade laundry soap can be found on the internet and are touted by those going green and living frugally. It saves money, puts less soapy material into our shared water resources and does away with the need for plastic containers.
