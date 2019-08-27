Last week, numerous national media outlets reported on the discovery of plastic in raindrops studied by U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Geological Survey scientists.
The report was completed by the USGS on May 14. Atmospheric depositions from eight sites in Colorado were studied over several seasons in 2017. Droplets were filtered to obtain particulates washed from the atmosphere, called washout.
Plastics were identified on more than 90 percent of the filters.
The plastic materials discovered were mostly fibers only visible with extreme magnification. Fibers were present in a variety of colors; the most frequently observed color was blue followed by red, silver, purple, green and yellow. Plastic particles such as beads and shards were also observed.
More plastic fibers were found in samples from urban sites than from more rural areas.
“However, frequent observation of plastic fibers in washout samples from the isolated Loch Vale site in Rocky Mountain National Park suggests that wet-deposition of plastic is ubiquitous and not just an urban condition,” says the USGS report.
It also states that it is unknown how the microscopic plastic mixed with raindrops affects plants and animals.
Another study, released in June by the University of Newcastle Australia, found that people are swallowing an average of 5 grams of plastic every week, about the weight of a credit card.
As science proves that plastic is in our bodies and nature, recycling businesses continue to take more types of plastic.
The Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District accepts all plastics marked with numbers 1 through 7 at its 17 recycling drop-off sites in the four-county area. NISWMD Executive Director Steve Chrisman said plastics recycling is evolving rapidly, leaving many consumers confused with changes in the types of plastics that can be accepted.
What isn’t changing, he said, is the abuse of recycling sites in the district. Last week, for example, a used gas line was thrown into a recycling can.
Weekly, a NISWMD crew must travel to each site and clean up litter.
“People are not reading,” said Chrisman. Signs clearly state that the containers are for recycling only. NISWMD provides single-stream recycling, meaning that all clean, dry recyclable materials, from cardboard to tin cans, can be put in one container.
It’s laziness or a complete disregard for others to put nonrecyclable items inside, said Chrisman.
It costs around $30,000 a year in northeastern Indiana taxpayers’ money to remedy the continual errors at the recycling sites, he said. That’s not counting additional costs incurred when contaminated recycling gets to Recycling Works of Elkhart, which NISWMD contracts with.
Recycled plastic is plastic that is not deteriorating slowly in the environment and returning as rain, falling in the lakes and streams and eventually seeping into the aquifer where we get our drinking water. Avoiding disposable plastic products and packaging whenever possible is another way to help alleviate the problem.
