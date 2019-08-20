The Northeastern Indiana Solid Waste Management District offers ClearStream recycling containers to local organizations for events.
The containers accept aluminum beverage cans as well as plastic beverage bottles. The NISWMD recycles No. 1 and No. 2 plastics.
In the past, the recycling containers have been used at fairs, festivals and events in the four-county area served by the district.
Supported primarily by property taxes, the NISWMD is a joint solid waste district comprised of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. A board of directors governs the NISWMD, made up of local elected officials from each county.
ClearStream is headquartered in Palos Heights, Illinois and has been in the recycling container industry for 26 years. According to its web site, more than 4,000 customers are using ClearStream for community events.
"It is a container that loans and shares easily, so communities are able to create a 'tool shed' where event organizers can borrow the containers and return them when finished," it says at clearstreamrecycling.com.
The bins are designed to set up in a minute by tightening one wing nut. They are used along with heavy duty custom bags.
"Participation in the public collection is a commitment to conserving the planet far beyond the economic value of the materials or the avoided disposal costs," says ClearStream. "Seeing bottles and cans (and compost if available) piling up in collection containers and the grounds kept spotlessly clean is a teaching moment."
The NISWMD's mission is to provide meaningful solid waste reduction services and programs to the residents it serves. Through ClearStream container loans, communities are exposed to proper recycling practices.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency provides environmental lessons and recycling tutorials for students and teachers at epa.gov. We Are Teachers, an online resource for teachers, offers 25 ideas to bring recycling into a classroom.
As children learn the importance of reducing their consumption, reusing materials when they can and recycling when possible, community based recycling opportunities help reinforce the lessons.
To learn more about the ClearStream containers available in northeastern Indiana, contact the district at 800-777-5462.
