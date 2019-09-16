I took a drink of Fox Lake Monday.
I waded in, uncapped both ends of the LifeStraw by Vestergaard, let the filter end soak in the water for 10 seconds, then took a quick drink.
It tasted like the water that comes out of the Culligan water cooler. Seriously.
In the past weeks, we’ve heard about E. coli at Lake James and feces-related bacteria in Crooked and Hamilton lakes.
The LifeStraw personal water filter promises “award-winning technology” that “makes microbiologically contaminated water safe to drink.”
It is marketed to remove 99.999999% of bacteria, such as E. coli. It also removes protozoa, single-celled microorganisms that can occasionally be parasitic.
The filter lasts for 1,000 gallons of sips and meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standards. It would come in handy in the zombie apocalypse or on a rugged, rustic camping adventure.
Most of us are lucky enough to have running water in our homes and the majority of us get that water from wells, groundwater. The most lake water we tend to drink is when we are swimming at the beach.
When we are immersed in the lake, our skin is “drinking” the water. Swimmer’s itch can be caused by parasites. Toxic algae can cause liver damage, numbness, dizziness and vomiting.
A team of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers analyzed 140 outbreaks that made nearly 5,000 people sick and even killed two swimmers between 2000 and 2014 in the United States. The most common infections the CDC turned up came from swallowing human waste tainted water, which can lead to ear and eye infections, respiratory diseases and gastrointestinal illnesses.
The EPA provides current beach information and a “beach watch” on its web site at epa.gov.
Last week, the Great Lakes Commission announced it had received $2.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients and other pollutants into the Great Lakes. Half of the Steuben County water flow runs toward Lake Erie and the western half goes toward Lake Michigan.
“This runoff has economic and environmental impacts and contributes to the formation of harmful algal blooms and dead zones in the lakes,” said a news release from the Great Lakes Commission. Grant recipients will use the funding to install structural or engineered controls and annual practices that emphasize long-term sustainability to limit sediment or nutrient runoff.
“Protecting water quality across the Great Lakes requires working closely with local partners to implement solutions,” said John Linc Stine, chair of the GLC and former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “This program enables communities to take creative approaches and direct action designed to promote sustainable change to reduce nonpoint sources of phosphorus.”
Organizations receiving the grants were from Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Wisconsin and Ohio. Projects ranged from erosion control and river bank stabilization to nutrient tracking and wetlands restoration.
Work of this sort done in northeastern Indiana can further the efforts to keep the Great Lakes clean and can also help keep Steuben County’s 101 lakes safe for swimming. The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District facilitates grants for local property owners wishing to install environmentally sound practices.
To learn more, stop at the office at 1220 N. C.R. 200W weekdays or call 665-3211, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.