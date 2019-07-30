Last week, the Detroit Free Press published an article about golf balls in Lake Michigan.
“‘Go ahead and do it, everyone does’ the prestigious Arcadia Bluffs golf course urged on its website as recently as last Tuesday, in its description of the 12th hole on its Bluffs Course, on a cliff overlooking Lake Michigan,” says the investigative report by Keith Matheny, released July 22. After Matheny began questioning Arcadia Bluffs management, the reference to hitting golf balls into the lake was removed from company literature.
According to the article, Sara Padden, a former employee at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club, says she was fired after informing golfers that hitting balls into Lake Michigan was bad for the environment.
Traverse City, Michigan diver and photographer Chris Roxburgh was commissioned by the Free Press to dive Lake Michigan in the area beyond Arcadia Bluffs’ 12th tee. Within about an hour, he found at least 200 golf balls, from about 5 feet deep in water to more than 20 feet deep, 400 or more yards away from the bluff, says the article.
A golf ball is made up of mostly plastic and rubber materials. A two-piece ball consists of a solid rubber core with a durable thermoplastic (ionomer resin) cover.
When golf balls decompose “they release toxic zinc in the process,” according to greenlivingideas.com. “Other heavy metals used in golf ball production include tungsten, cobalt and lead.”
In 2009, research teams at the Danish Golf Union discovered it takes from 100 to 1,000 years for a golf ball to decompose naturally.
“The scale of the dilemma was underlined recently in Scotland, where scientists — who scoured the watery depths in a submarine hoping to discover evidence of the prehistoric Loch Ness monster — were surprised to find hundreds of thousands of golf balls lining the bed of the loch,” said a Nov. 10, 2009 CNN report. “It is thought tourists and locals have used the loch as an alternative driving range for many years.”
An August 2016 report on an upstate New York media site confirmed that it is considering a crime, littering, to purposefully hit golf balls into bodies of water.
Some companies are manufacturing golf balls that are more environmentally responsible.
Albus Golf, based in Barcelona, Spain, makes a golf ball that biodegrades within two days to release fish food in its center. It is marketed as a “single-use product which opens up the possibility of practicing golf on cruise ships, beaches, jetties, seafront hotels and resorts, oil rigs, boats, yachts and near reservoirs, lakes, rivers and other marine environments.”
Floating golf balls can also be purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.