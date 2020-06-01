Thorough hand washing has consistently been suggested as one of the best ways to avoid contracting coronavirus.
With that in mind, it is quite possible that some people are washing their hands very frequently, especially those who work with the public or spend a lot of time in public places.
Soap comes in many formulas and various packaging.
Soft soaps are generally found in plastic containers with easy-to-use dispensers on top. The types of plastic used for the container are generally considered recyclable. With changes to the kinds of plastics accepted by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, the entire, rinsed contraption could probably be put in a comingled recycling bin.
Plastic recycling rates are growing faster than ever. Bottles remain one of the most readily recycled plastics, but a growing number of communities collect and recycle other rigid plastic containers such as tubs, trays and lids, says recycleandrecoverplastics.org. In 2017, plastic bottle recycling reached nearly 2.8 billion pounds, a 29.3% recovery rate.
So, less than a third of plastic bottles used get recycled. And, they are adding billions of pounds of waste to an already burdened recycling system, which requires trucks to move it, places to store it and energy to convert it to a resin that can be reused.
The less plastic containers purchased, the less garbage going into America’s waste stream, whether it be a landfill or a recycling lot.
Bar soaps may not be as tidy on the bathroom counter as soft soap, and some of them also come in wasteful packaging, like plastic film. According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, film is recyclable. However, many recycling operations that take comingled items do not accept it because it gums up the separating machines. NISWMD does accept film. After being educated repeatedly about the hazards of film in recycling, those who have kept tabs on the industry may be confused that suddenly it can be thrown in with everything else.
One can purchase a bar of soap at the Rural King that is not wrapped in anything. If you turn down the plastic bag the cashier will try to put it in during check out, an environmentally friendly choice has been made.
There are numerous local soap makers. It is a staple at farmers markets and craft shows. Many of those local vendors may also be in tune to waste-free processes when it comes to packaging.
On a national angle, there is a new product on the market called hand soap tabs. The idea would allow one to reuse the plastic soft soap container instead of throwing it away.
Last fall on “Shark Tank,” the clean-ocean-loving company Blueland got a deal. Blueland co-founder and CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo and Head of Product Development and Innovation Syed Naqvi appeared on the show “with an eye-opening look into household cleaning supplies,” said a Sept. 30 report by Business Insider.
“The startup shocked the Sharks with alarming facts on plastic pollution, and why they’ve made it their mission to reimagine household packaged goods to eliminate single-use plastic bottles from our everyday products,” it says. “Blueland’s innovative non-toxic cleaning tablets and environmentally responsible packaging, paired with their high profit margins, caught the attention of Sharks Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary, along with guest shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND Snacks.”
Blueland launched its hand soap in August. The hand soap starter kit comes with a glass bottle and three foaming hand soap tablets in three different scents.
“One tablet makes 9 ounces of cleaner in our reusable bottle. Fill with water, drop in the tablet and start washing,” says the web site at blueland.com. Though not technically antibacterial, Blueland promises that the soap is as effective as any other hand soap. It is made without triclosan, parabens, phosphates, ammonia or volatile organic compounds. All Blueland products are nontoxic and certified by the environmental group Cradle to Cradle, the anti-cruelty organization Leaping Bunny and the United States Department of Agriculture Biobased Preferred. Blueland’s ingredients are all on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Chemicals Ingredients List, and none is on the Environmental Working Group Restricted List.
According to statistics provided by Blueland, the average home will go through 25 single-use plastic bottles of hand soap in a year. That equals just one glass bottle and 25 tablets of the new invention.
“When Sarah Paiji Yoo became a mom, she started to take a closer look at the quality of the water her son would be drinking. She was shocked to learn that microplastics — tiny particles of plastic — are everywhere, from our food to our oceans. Yoo vowed to reduce her plastic use, but found her options were limited when it came to cleaning supplies,” begins a Feb. 28 report by CNN Underscored, a product review service. “Blueland’s hand soap worked well and wasn’t drying. The three scents are light and not cloying: both the iris and lemon have a lovely fresh scent, and the lavender is the strongest of the three ... We loved the Blueland products: They help save money, space and, most importantly, the planet. The hand soap is a winner, and we may never go back to single-use plastic containers of hand soap.”
When purchasing the hand soap starter kit, one gets an opportunity to donate $1 to the American Civil Liberties Union, an apt cause in today’s tumultuous world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.