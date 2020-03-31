Eunice Yoon, CNBC’s Beijing Bureau Chief, shared some information she learned while covering the coronavirus outbreak in China.
In a March 9 report, Yoon said she wears gloves to protect her from touching surfaces directly.
“I wash or wipe down my cloths or leather gloves every day,” she said. “I toss latex or rubber gloves after one or two uses, especially when I need to type out emails on my phone outdoors before I go live.”
Yoon did not say exactly where she was tossing those rubber gloves, but let’s hope in a trash can.
The coronavirus pandemic has people taking extreme precautions to prevent contracting the potentially fatal respiratory disease and to limit the human spread of the virus.
Some are choosing to wear gloves while shopping at the grocery store.
Then, it seems, some of those glove-wearing people are going outside into the parking lot, taking off their gloves and throwing them onto the ground to greet the next person who parks there. Inevitably, somebody must somehow handle and properly dispose of the latex litter.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently does not recommend people wear gloves or a face mask in public unless they have been exposed and are displaying symptoms of the virus.
While gloves stop the virus from getting on skin, “they don’t stop you from touching the cart handle then touching your face, which could transmit the virus,” said a Friday article in Time magazine.
The best thing you can do to protect yourself at the grocery store is not touch your face, use hand sanitizer and wash your hands as soon as possible, said Dr. Christopher Gill, an associate professor of global health at the Boston University School of Public Health, in the Time report, written by Madeleine Carlisle.
Gloves and masks are much more necessary for healthcare workers, who are experiencing a shortage of supplies.
“I don’t think (gloves) would reduce your risk enough to warrant using them,” said Dr. Joshua Petrie, an assistant research professor of epidemiology at University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, in the Time article, which delves into the best way to prepare and protect oneself during a trip to the grocery store.
“If you can afford to, it’s best to order food online, experts say. Delivery services dramatically reduce your contact with other people: you pay online, it’s packaged elsewhere and the food is left outside your door,” says the article.
A spokesperson for the CDC told TIME that “(currently) there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging.” However, it is recommended one wash hands before and after handling food. The CDC also recommends washing one’s hands again after unloading groceries, and cleaning kitchen surfaces like countertops, cabinet handles and light switches.
Dr. Lauren Sauer, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told Time the primary concern while shopping should be the risk of contracting the virus from other people, not from food or surfaces in the store. She suggests that only one member of the household go on the grocery outing and that person should maintain a six-foot distance from other people in the store as much as possible.
A March 17 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the virus could live for two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to four hours on copper. Safeguards would be sterilizing a shopping cart before use, frequently using hand sanitizer, touching only those things one must touch and not touching the face, eyes or mouth.
With those safeguards in place, gloves would not be needed. They could be saved for those who really need it — healthcare workers — and shoppers would not be left with the quandary of where to dispose of the gloves after shopping.
