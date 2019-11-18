A reader suggested this environmentally friendly gift idea: a set of silverware and a reusable straw.
If you Google "portable silverware," you will find everything from metal to plastic to bamboo. Numarda's bamboo set, which comes in a fabric carrying bag with a straw and straw-cleaning device, is getting good ratings on Amazon. The bag comes in seven different colors for $8.99 per set.
Stainless steel fork, knife and spoon with wooden handles in a plastic case cost $9.99. Marketed by Hicorf, the set is also popular with Amazon shoppers.
Pampered Chef has reusable straws. Local consultants for brands such as Pampered Chef may have tips for specialty green gifts.
An idea for introducing the "green" lifestyle to a family on your Christmas list is Stroodles. A European invention, Stroodles are straws made of pasta.
While it may seem whimsical, the makers of the Stroodle hope to start a movement with the strong, flavorless, biodegradable and even edible straws.
"With Stroodles, you don’t have to change behaviours and compromise on your drinking experience," says the web site at stroodles.co.uk. "By stroodling your drink, you can do good, the easy way."
A company in Malibu, Florida, sells The Amazing Pasta Straw. Both Stroodles and The Amazing Pasta Straw have been on the market about a year.
"The straws are, well, basically bucatini — straight, tubular lengths of uncooked noodles. But while they're all made in Italy from the same semolina as the pasta you'd put on your plate, these straws are a little heartier than the average macaroni," said an Aug. 23 MSN report. "Stroodles founder Maxim Gelmann even mentioned that people can drum with them without breaking (so dads everywhere can keep up their usual embarrassing restaurant antics). Stroodles are being trialed in some UK restaurants and bars while The Amazing Pasta Straw company, founded by Bob Morris, a restaurateur who has operated Gladstones and Paradise Cove in Malibu, has put the straws into circulation at various restaurants."
Though The Amazing Pasta Straw can only be purchased in bulk, other US companies are marketing similar products that are available on Amazon and online shopping sources.
Other ways to encourage environmentally friendly living are to purchase personalized reusable shopping bags; fancy silicone lids for bowls, pots and cups; or a set of washable cleaning cloths.
The World Wildlife Fund has colorful, durable bags and stuffed animals that go along with donations to the organization. For example, the $55 Sea Turtle Adoption Kit includes a plush sea turtle, "adoption certificate," a full-color photo of a turtle and a species spotlight card. For a $75 donation, one will receive a marine scientist doll and the plush turtle plus the other extras. There are a wide variety of animals to be adopted on the web site.
If you Google "green gift ideas," there are numerous lists on numerous web sites.
In October, the women's magazine Allure published its green shopping list, which included vegan leather bags from Matt and Nat and Rothy's Chelsea boot knitted from plastic waste.
For the man in your life, how about Eco Touch car care products or American Apparel socks made of recycled yarn?
There are "eco" children's toys as well.
The internet abounds with green ideas, but a good way to help the environment is to buy local and skip shipping, which adds to the daily highway exhaust and other energy needs associated with moving products across the country.
With a little research and innovation, most if not all of your Christmas shopping can be done in your own home town. If you get started early, you may be able to custom order items from local stores or artisans, stimulating the local economy in the process of doing something good for the Earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.