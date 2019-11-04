Only 1 person arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — Only one arrest was reported from Friday to Monday morning by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Ramall J. Martinez, 24, of Lake Wells, Florida, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and battery on Friday night. He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
