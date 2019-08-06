ANGOLA — Local restaurants continue to make environmentally friendly changes.
Recently, Monument Pizza’s take-home boxes changed from white Styrofoam to cardboard brown. The change wasn’t necessarily the easy way to go, said manager Jon Gnagy.
Earth-friendly options may occasionally be more difficult to institute or more expensive. It is, however, appreciated by environment-loving customers.
It is also becoming an increasing wave of the future.
Last year, legislation restricting restaurants from offering plastic straws began cropping up across the country. Laws restricting restaurant use of plastic cutlery and other disposables have been enacted in California; New York; San Francisco; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Berkeley, California; Malibu, California; and Boulder, Colorado.
Maryland is the first state to implement a ban on single-use polystyrene containers. The statewide ban will go into effect on July 1, 2020.
“Fueled by reports of Texas-sized islands of plastic garbage floating in the Pacific Ocean, dead whales with bellies full of shopping bags, and a video of a sea turtle with a straw stuck up its nose, consumers and lawmakers are increasingly saying ‘no’ to single-use plastic,” says a March 21 article in Restaurant Hospitality. “Environmental groups for years have painted a grim picture of a world increasingly littered with discarded plastic. Scientists are also raising concerns about the tiny fragments of broken-down microplastic, which have become omnipresent in soil and marine life.”
Restaurant operators have gotten caught in the middle, says the article: “How to find affordable packaging that will perform well in transit, appease regulators and consumers, as well as, hopefully, cause no harm to the planet.”
The article suggests that consumers must be educated on how to properly dispose of biodegradable packaging as compared to recyclable packaging. It gets into some of the issues surrounding America’s recycling infrastructure and how to determine how safe a biodegradable product really is for the environment.
Green Paper Products produces an 8-inch clamshell take-home box made of natural plant fiber, similar to the boxes now being used at Monument Pizza. They are marketed as biodegradable, compostable, petroleum free, good for hot or cold food, microwave safe, gluten free and useful in the refrigerator and freezer.
There is a demand for environmentally friendly businesses in Steuben County. In June, a grassroots group of Angola High School students called Youth Action for Sustainability held a meeting geared to local restaurants. While only one restaurant owner showed up at the meeting, the students said they hoped to continue the push to YAS-certify local eateries.
YAS president Brooklynn Shively said the goal is to create a more environmentally conscious community through youth action.
“I appreciate how our youth seem to be much more aware of our problems with our environment and also much more willing to work to clean up our environment,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman. “They are not afraid to stand up and voice their opinion as well as to try and teach all of us how important it is to clean up our environment.”
Irene Ulbrich of Caleo Cafe stands with them. YAS members said Ulbrich, who attended the initial YAS meeting at Angola City Hall, has already instituted most of the practices recommended. That includes stocking paper straws.
Paper straws are more biodegradable and safer for the environment than a plastic straw.
However, like other environmentally friendly initiatives, the restaurant industry is experiencing growing pains when it comes to providing the best all-around straw.
McDonald’s started using paper straws at 1,361 McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland last year. Monday, McDonald’s acknowledged the straws, though recyclable, are too thick to be processed by its recyclers, said a CNN report.
The issue was first revealed by The Sun newspaper, which published an internal McDonald’s memo saying that the company’s paper straws “are not yet recyclable and should be disposed of in general waste until further notice.”
Even in the regular trash, the paper straws are safer than the plastic ones would be.
Until the early 1960s, paper straws ruled the market, says an Oct. 23, 2014 article in Bon Appetit.
“The paper straw had a slow death throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s,” quotes David Rhodes, manager of Aardvark Paper Drinking Straws, in the article. “By the mid-70s, (they) were all gone.”
The Bon Appetit article, titled “A Brief History of the Straw,” offers an overview of straw trends past and present.
While straws have been embraced as an easy way to consume liquids since the Sumerians started drinking beer through them 5,000 years ago, are they really needed at all?
Cups were designed to be drank from.
