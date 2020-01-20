An area resident suggested an article about recycling in restaurants.
Recycling requires extra effort and possibly extra cost. Being responsible is not always easy.
Ask John Gnagy at Monument Pizza. Last year, the downtown restaurant started using cardboard carryout boxes. While they are not recyclable when they have pizza grease or other food debris soaked into them, they are biodegradable, unlike styrofoam.
Recently, Monument Pizza went the next step: biodegradable plastic carryout bags. They aren’t great, says Gnagy, and rip more easily than the others. But they have been created to leave a less toxic footprint on an earth inundated by human waste.
The special boxes and bags must be purchased by Monument Pizza, which adds to the cost of day to day operations. Gnagy strives to keep his menu affordable for lunch and dinner customers while showing he cares about a healthy environment.
Would instituting recycling for staff and customers add cost to a restaurant business?
Some local waste haulers pick up recyclable materials and presumably partner with regional recycling operations to handle the waste properly.
The Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District accepts recyclable materials at bins located throughout the four-county area. There are five in Steuben County alone, including the district headquarters near Ashley and a lot by the Steuben County 4-H Park off C.R. 200W. The NISWMD is a tax-supported governmental unit dedicated to dealing with waste created in Steuben, Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
Could a business collect its recyclable tin, aluminum, cardboard, glass and plastic and drop it off once a week at a NISWMD bin? It may require additional leg work for someone. However, it would set a good example for staff and customers alike, and may help fuel discussions on how to reduce the use of disposable items, which could save money.
“While the Skip the Straw campaign has been heralded for keeping plastic pollution out of Lake Erie, most restaurants are simply throwing their plastic bottles — and beer cans and glass and cardboard — into landfills,” said a March 5 article at Cleveland.com. Quoted in the blog, Doreen Schreiber, the business recycling specialist at the Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Solid Waste District, encouraged customers to reach out to their favorite restaurants and start a conversation about recycling. She said more restaurants in the Cleveland area are expressing an interest in recycling, though it sometimes presents difficulties with trash services and landlords.
CleanRiver Recycling Solutions, which markets recycling receptacles, says a good recycling program can reduce waste and save money. At cleanriver.com, the company provides a seven-step process for a business to come up with a recycling program. It includes conducting a waste audit, starting with the easily recyclable items and creating less waste in the first place.
McDonald’s is riding the wave of social responsibility.
“As part of our Scale for Good ambition, we’ve made two key commitments: 1. Source 100% of our guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025. This includes an interim goal to source 100% of primary fiber-based guest packaging from recycled or certified sources where no deforestation occurs by 2020; 2. Recycle guest packaging in 100% of McDonald’s restaurants by 2025,” says McDonald’s corporate web site. “We understand that recycling infrastructure varies from city to city and country to country, but we plan to be part of the solution and help influence powerful change.”
McDonald’s devised four key strategies for the effort: eliminating packaging through design innovation and reuseable solutions; using more responsible materials; finding ways to recycle; and using more recycled materials in packaging, restaurants and facilities.
McDonald’s will continue to use plastic due to its functional nature but lays out a detailed plan on how to keep plastic materials out of the waste stream and partner with businesses and organizations to come up with earth-friendly products. McDonald’s is a principal member of Resource: Plastic, the World Wildlife Fund’s platform to leverage the power of business to stop the flow of plastic waste into nature. It also collaborates with Quantis on the Plastic Leak Project.
In various markets across the globe, McDonald’s is testing new procedures, like paper based cups for milkshakes in Sweden and fiber lids for fountain drinks in Canada that eliminate the plastic lid and the straw. McDonald’s Germany is currently piloting a program called ReCup where customers can ask for a reusable coffee cup and return it at other partnering McDonald’s or quick service restaurants to be cleaned and reused.
In 2019, McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland completed their transition from plastic to paper straws, in response to consumer demand for a reduction in plastic straws. McDonald’s Norway is producing serving trays made of from 100% recycled marine plastic waste from the Nordland coast, in partnership with a small group that makes plastic pellets from marine waste collected by fishermen.
Brightmark Energy is building a waste-to-fuel plant just east of Ashley. The facility will take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products at commercial scale.
It takes a village, they say, and with a focus on reducing the amount of waste, recycling what we can and innovation to try to alleviate the load of trash created by a disposable society, the future could look brighter for future generations.
