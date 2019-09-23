Do you know who Greta Thunberg is?
She is just one person. She is just a kid — a 16-year-old Swedish girl who has risen to global fame over the past week through her outspoken environmental activism.
Speaking at the Climate Action Summit in New York Monday morning, Thunberg thundered, pouring out her fears and pain to a room full of politicians from across the globe.
"You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” she said.
Global warming — whether you choose to believe in it or not — threatens the entire world population and nature as we know it.
Citing more than 30 years' worth of scientific studies and warnings about greenhouse gases, Thunberg criticized politicians for not developing solutions and strategies to confront that threat.
"You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe,” said Thunberg, who spoke at length on a proposed emissions reduction plan that may still fall short of stopping the degradation being caused by fossil fuel use.
Thunberg is just one person. But she tries to walk the walk. According to a BBC report, she traveled to New York by ocean on a racing yacht, eschewing air travel due to its significant contributions to emissions.
You can make the same kind of statement to the people in your town by turning off your car in the drive-through line at a fast food restaurant. You are saying, “I do not want you to breathe my car’s smogulous smoke while you wait for your burger and fries. I respect your right to breathe clean air.”
People might notice this small action, and if they understand it, they might start doing it too.
Another example of a way to deter carbon emissions is to stop buying so much stuff online. Those products you saved $3 by buying with your Amazon Prime membership have to travel, often by airplane from Taiwan, to a warehouse by semi, then have to be hauled to your local post office, or UPS or FedEx, which then has to drive it to your doorstep, releasing emissions all the way, using those precious fossil fuels we are ravaging the delicate coasts of Alaska to get.
Carbon dioxide emissions, primarily from the combustion of fossil fuels, have risen dramatically since the start of the industrial revolution. Most of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from a relatively small number of countries. China, the United States, and the nations that make up the European Union are the three largest emitters. Per capita greenhouse gas emissions are highest in the United States and Russia, according to the Center For Climate and Energy Solutions.
The nonprofit C2ES, formerly called the Pew Center on Global Climate Change, suggests a multipronged approach to bringing society together in making lasting, positive changes.
"Major companies across the economy are demonstrating climate leadership by reducing their emissions, developing innovative low-carbon technologies, and supporting more ambitious government policies," says the web site at c2es.org.
It espouses technological solutions. Here in northeastern Indiana, Brightmark Energy, a factory set to open next year in Ashley, will employ an innovative process to convert waste plastic to fuels and industrial wax.
Along with trying to make changes, C2ES says "public and private sectors must act now to strengthen our resilience to the unavoidable impacts of warming that’s already underway."
It provides a 93-page guide for reviewing community resources to prepare for extreme heat, flash flooding, power outages, drought and wildfires. Separate fact sheets are available for organizations and businesses battening down the hatches for the effects of climate change.
Bill Nye, who we have known as the Science Guy for around 30 years, has adamantly taken up the climate change platform. He has not been mincing words when it comes to the urgency of the problem.
Watch this: climaterealityproject.org/video/climate-101-bill-nye.
Nye explains the scientific fundamentals of climate change in under five minutes.
By the time today's children are middle aged, says Nye, the levels of atmospheric CO2 will reach twice that of that our longtime natural level.
"That is why we are already seeing the temperature increase and we are already seeing the consequences," says the video. "Four percent more moisture in the atmosphere over the ocean is enough to transition to a new normal — dramatic weather events, storms, floods, fires. They are all happening at a frequency and intensity that we have never experienced throughout human history."
Nye says we can stop the worst of the devastation.
"The first step is to separate fact from fiction," says the video. With volumes of scientific research, climate change should not be a subject of opinion or politics, says Nye.
He encourages affordable, clean, technological energy sources that can create jobs and improve the economy; like Brightmark.
Nye — who can be heard talk about climate change in angry expletives on CNN and late night TV, for those who are more moved by that — says it is time to "cease the debate and the denial and move on to solutions together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.