Expiration dating is not federally required on food, matter of a fact, the United States Department of Agriculture has asked food makers to streamline the use of dating to discourage waste.
Except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of a product’s safety, according to the USDA.
Freshness dating is voluntary on the part of manufacturers though some states do require it for dairy foods and meat.
This spring, the USDA urged food makers to be more consistent with labeling terms, asking them to go to a uniform “best if used by” instead of the numerous and sometimes misleading phrases like “enjoy by,” “fresh through” and “best by.”
Ninety percent of Americans misinterpret the dates on labels, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, and they throw out food that could still be consumed or frozen for later use.
“By clarifying the meaning of such dates, they are trying to prevent people from prematurely tossing products and to reduce the mountains of food that goes to waste each year,” says a June 6 article for the Associated Press by Candice Choi.
A recent report from the World Resources Institute says decomposing food waste is responsible for 8% of annual greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, 25% of agricultural water use and a land area about the size of Canada go toward producing food that ultimately goes uneaten.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute have been working with 25 manufacturers and retailers to standardize the use of only two food labeling terms. They include “best if used by” to indicate best quality and taste dates. For perishable foods, “use by” gives a date after which the food should be discarded. The goal is for all consumer packaged goods to have these labels by January.
“Consumer research has shown that this phrasing helps consumers understand that the date label is about quality, not safety, and that products do not have to be discarded after the date if they are stored properly,” Frank Yiannas, a deputy commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told NPR on May 23.
Yiannas says confusion over competing labels — such as “sell by” or “use before” — accounts for about 20% of food waste in Americans’ homes. And this message comes at a time when Americans toss out about $161 billion worth of food each year. This equates to about one-third of all food produced in the U.S. being wasted or lost.
“According to a report from the NRDC and Harvard University, manufacturers typically use methods such as lab tests and taste-testing to set these label dates. But consumers have no way of knowing the background. In many cases, dates are conservative, so if you eat food past that date, you may not notice any difference in quality, especially if the date has recently passed,” says a Sept. 21 article in Consumer Reports.
Two types of product dating may be shown on a product label, per the USDA. “Open dating” is a calendar date applied to a food product by the manufacturer or retailer. The calendar date provides consumers with information on the estimated period of time for which the product will be of best quality and to help the store determine how long to display the product for sale. “Closed dating” is a code that consists of a series of letters and/or numbers applied by manufacturers to identify the date and time of production.
According to the USDA, most canned foods can be stored for two to five years. High-acid foods like canned juices, tomatoes and pickles can be stored for a year to 18 months.
“Watch out for dents and bulges in cans, though. That might be a sign it’s time to toss those products,” says Consumer Reports.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service partnered with Cornell University and the Food Marketing Institute to create the FoodKeeper app, usable online and through mobile Android and Apple devices. It has a wide variety of food types and general freshness estimates. For example, it says ground coffee and dry egg noodles can be stored two years in a pantry. Fresh cherries last two to three days in the refrigerator and up to a year frozen, according to the app.
Does that mean you should throw plump, firm, juicy cherries away after three days in the fridge?
No, it does not.
Labels on food packaging and information provided by mobile apps are not the end-all.
I bought cherries from a roadside stand in northern Michigan in mid-August. When I got home, I put them in the fridge. I think I ate the last one in mid-September. It was getting a little soft, but it tasted just as good as the rest of them had.
A brown spot on an apple or a banana is not going to hurt you. And if you don’t want to eat it, you can cut it off. A bruise does not render a piece of fruit “bad.”
Mold is another story, however. With mold, even a small fleck might be an indicator that the food is unsafe. Molds have branches and roots that are like very thin threads. The roots may be difficult to see when the mold is growing on food and may be very deep in the food. Foods that are moldy may also have invisible bacteria growing along with the mold.
While molds are used to make some cheeses, outside the realm of cheese, some salamis and dry-cured ham, mold is in general not safe to eat. Some molds will make you sick and some produce dangerous, poisonous substances called mycotoxins.
Small mold spots can be cut off firm fruits and vegetables with low moisture content, says the USDA. It’s difficult for mold to penetrate dense foods.
Spoiled food can be hazardous to one’s health and should not be eaten.
Conscientious consumers make decisions based on labels, expert guidelines and their own education and experience. Wasteful consumers make wasteful assumptions and buy more of what they just threw away.
The federal government has established a goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.
If we are lucky, the environment can sustain the varied and bountiful harvest we have become accustomed to, and people will realize the blessings of fresh food and water and conserve it for others and future generations.
