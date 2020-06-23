The average American drinks 18 gallons of milk a year, so says the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a 2017 report.
While that’s down from the 30 gallons a day from the 1970s, that’s still a lot of milk and the potential for a lot of plastic milk jugs to be recycled or end up in a landfill.
Made of up high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, most milk jugs can be easily recycled and made into other bottles, bags or other household use items such as toddler dishes, cups and utensils.
Re-Think It Inc., an American, family-owned company has been using recycled milk jugs in its products for more than 25 years.
The company began producing an all-purpose scrubber called the Original Power Puff, featuring a long handle made of recycled milk jugs.
The company introduced its Re-Play line of infant and toddler dishware in 2011 with items made from recycled, FDA approved and food-safe plastic.
In 2018, the Re-Play line expanded to include adult size items as well.
And the dishware isn’t just available in the United States.
On the company website, re-play.com, various retailers in countries all over the world, including Japan, Chile, Germany, Spain, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, are listed for those that want to get in on sustainable tableware.
“As of 2019, Re-Play has saved 40 million milk jugs, our primary source for material, from the landfill,” says Re-Play’s website.
The manufacturing facility for Re-Play is located within 150 miles of the packaging and distribution center, so each product only travels 940 miles before being sent to customers.
“For comparison, most conventional plastic goods made in China travel over 12,000 miles,” says the website.
By choosing Re-Play, people are helping reduce greenhouse gases and save energy.
Re-Play products, including the cups, bowls, plates and utensils are all dishwasher safe. They are also microwave safe, though the company warns that microwaving can cause stains on the material that is not covered under warranty.
Each Re-Play product is made from polyethylene and polypropylene, some with silicone proponents. Each is free of phthalates and none are ever added to the products.
Testing is conducted at third-party independent laboratories on products regularly to ensure they are in compliance with state and federal regulations and standards for chemical composition.
Each piece is durable, made to last and toddler-proof.
The hard spout sippy cups are leak proof with a silicone insert in the top to help make sure they stay that way.
There are also soft-spout sippy cups and straw cups as well as open 10 ounce drinking cups.
Available in a variety of colors from monochrome to pastel or crayon box colors, there is a Re-Play for everyone.
Re-Play can be purchased online at re-play.com.
