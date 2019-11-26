With Thanksgiving on Thursday, chances are most households will generate more trash than normal.
But, there are more eco-friendly ways to still celebrate the holiday without making extra trips to the trash can.
Many items, like the can from the jellied cranberry sauce, cans from the green beans and mushroom soup for green bean casserole and the two-liter pop bottles can all be washed out and recycled.
Roast the turkey in a reusable roasting pan, if possible. If you’ve already bought the disposable aluminum roasting pans, as long as the grease can be completely washed out and your recycling company accepts aluminum, feel free to recycle that, too. The same goes for aluminum pie pans.
If the community doesn’t allow aluminum recycling, that’s ok, because many of those pans can be reused as long as they’re washed and didn’t sustain too much damage in the chaos of the day. RecycleNation.com recommends taking someone a meal or leftovers in them and you don’t have to worry about getting your dish back.
With many items coming in plastic tubs, such as whipped cream, save those and wash them out to then send leftovers home with people. Likewise, use those tubs in your own refrigerator to keep leftovers in instead of using plastic Ziploc bags that will just get thrown away later. You can also encourage guests to bring containers from home to take leftover food home with them.
Instead of paper plates and disposable utensils, opt for the good China, especially if it’s dishwasher safe so nobody is spending extra time at the kitchen sink washing dishes. Be sure to fill the dishwasher to capacity to maximize the water usage.
If disposable cutlery is still the best option, look for biodegradable utensils that can be found online at several retailers, such as this wooden set, found on Amazon with Prime shipping at https://amzn.to/35wMc69.
There are even ways to reduce napkin and plastic bag use around Thanksgiving.
Several retailers, like Aldi, encourage resuable shopping bags. Take your bags with you to cut down on plastic bag waste.
As far as napkins and tablecloths go, use cloth items that can go in the washing machine instead of paper napkins and plastic, throwaway tablecloths that can’t be recycled.
Reduce kitchen food scraps, according to ecowatch.com, by composting the scrap food. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, egg shells and the like can be composted. The Environmental Protection Agency has composting tips available at https://www.epa.gov/recycle/composting-home.
