The Christmas tree glows late into the night.
The oven is working overtime for cookies, gingerbread and pumpkin rolls, not to mention the holiday ham and turkey.
Evening comes early and the lights are on by 6 p.m.
Everyone is home for the holidays, a cell phone or laptop charger hanging from every outlet and all the good-smelling plug-ins adding festive aura.
Energy use adds up and creates not just inflated bills but a strain on the grid.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor provides suggestions at in.gov/oucc/2397 to reduce winter utility bills. They include keeping the thermostat as low as tolerable and turning it down a few degrees when leaving for the day.
“When entertaining friends, turn down the thermostat a degree or two before they arrive. The additional body heat will make up the difference,” it says.
A well-maintained furnace and good insulation help, too.
The OUCC suggests evaluating appliances. The water heater tends to be the least energy efficient appliance in the home, it says.
NIPSCO offers free home energy assessments. A professional energy advisor goes step-by-step through the assessment with the homeowner to identify long-term, cost-effective energy saving opportunities. It includes an analysis of the home’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and on-the-spot installation of things like energy-efficient sink faucet aerators and shower heads and water heater pipe wrap. To sign up, call Lockheed Martin Energy at 800-721-7385. To learn about qualifications for the program, go to nipsco.com/energy-efficiency/for-your-home/home-energy-assessment.
Simple practices like turning off lights when you are not in a room and disconnecting devices that are not in use can make a difference.
“Lighting technology has changed dramatically in recent years,” says the OUCC site. “Newer types of light bulbs can save money in the long run because of their low electricity use and extra long life.”
Light emitting diodes use 20 to 25 percent of the electricity needed for incandescent bulbs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. An LED may also last up to 25 times longer than a traditional incandescent bulb.
When shopping for LEDs or CFL bulbs, look at the lumens instead of watts, says the OUCC. Lumens measure a bulb’s brightness. For example, a 100-watt incandescent bulb produces about 1,600 lumens. A 20-watt LED also produces about 1,600 lumens.
For more tips and information, visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s Consumer Information Website.
