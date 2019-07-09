Litter is fast food cups, beer bottles, random tennis shoes, blowing plastic shopping bags — anything that is thrown into an open or public place, including cigarette butts.
Cigarette butts are small, and not as visible along the roadside as that shoe or crumpled can. However, according to the nonprofit Cigarette Butt Pollution Project, they are the number one littered item in the world.
The Ocean Conservancy has sponsored a beach cleanup every year since 1986. For 32 consecutive years, cigarette butts have been the single most collected item on the world’s beaches, with a total of more than 60 million collected.
Nearly two-thirds of the 5.6 trillion cigarettes made each year are dumped irresponsibly, says the Cigarrette Butt Pollution Project. Many of those cigarette butts end up in the world’s waterways.
It’s been estimated that between a quarter and a half of litter collected from roadways and streets in the U.S. is in the form of cigarette butts.
A cigarette butt is a combination of a plastic filter and the remnants of a smoked cigarette. The filter is composed of cellulose acetate, which can be broken down under the influence of ultraviolet radiation from the sun but the material making up the butt merely becomes diluted into soils or waters.
“Cigarette butt litter is a potential target of tobacco control,” says a research document published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s National Institutes of Health. “In addition to its toxicity and non-biodegradability, it can justify environmental regulation and policies that raise the price of tobacco and further denormalize its use.”
San Francisco instituted a 60-cent-per-pack fee to raise roughly $3 million a year to help defray the cost of cleaning up discarded cigarette filters. California’s S.B. 424 would ban any tobacco products with single-use filters and require that manufacturers of products like vaporizers and e-cigarettes ensure that they can be recycled or properly disposed of through take-back programs.
With funding from Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, the maker of American Spirit cigarettes, TerraCycle, headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey, recycles cigarette butts into industrial products like plastic pallets. The program is free but the boxes must be purchased. A single box costs $99.96. For details, email to litter@terracycle.com.
Last year, staff at Puy du Fou theme park in France trained six crows raised in captivity to pick up butts and small pieces of garbage and place them inside a box that releases a treat each time something is deposited.
“When I did smoke, I pinched off what paper and tobacco left attached to the filter and shredded them. I then put the filter in my purse or pocket until I got home to deposit in the trash,” said Gloria Cox on the online site Quora in response to a question about the proper disposal of cigarette butts.
Portable ash trays can be purchased at stores. Online companies sell pocket-sized metal ash and butt collectors.
