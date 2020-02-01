AUBURN — With the Super Bowl and impeachment making headlines, a veteran of pro football and Congress spoke in Auburn Saturday.
Heath Shuler talked about football, politics and life lessons at the first Entrepreneurs, Leaders, and Legend Conference in Kruse Plaza, as one of 14 speakers on the daylong program.
As a Democratic congressman representing the Asheville, North Carolina, area from 2007-2013, Shuler became friends with Republican Marlin Stutzman, who represented northeast Indiana in Congress from 2011-2016.
Stutzman, a partner in Kruse Plaza, organized Saturday’s event and gave the opening speech, followed by his wife, state Rep. Christy Stutzman.
Shuler took the stage next and told the audience how he and Stutzman worked together on an unsuccessful bill to reduce federal spending.
“Marlin and I both had to have courage” in supporting that bill, Shuler said. He said it died on a tie vote because a congressman who could have broken the deadlock showed no courage and left a committee hearing without voting.
Turning to football stories, Shuler described how coach Mike Ditka “fired me on the spot” during a New Orleans Saints game in 1997. When the Saints’ backup quarterback struggled, Ditka sent Shuler back onto the field with 1:36 remaining and the team 96 yards from a winning touchdown.
“If you don’t score, I promise I’m keeping my word, and you’re fired,” Ditka told him, Shuler said.
The opposing team’s defender slipped on wet turf, and Shuler threw a touchdown pass to win the game. Neither Ditka nor Shuler mentioned the firing threat afterward.
“Still to this day, he”s one of the favorite coaches I ever had,” Shuler said about Ditka. A foot injury later in the 1997 season ended Shuler’s football career.
As a college star at the University of Tennessee, Shuler finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1993. The Washington Redskins made him the third choice in the NFL draft in 1994.
He related how Redskins hall-of-fame cornerback Darrell Green welcomed him to the team by inviting him to a Bible study group and telling him, “I want you to know I love you.”
Shuler said Green led by example, a style Shuler recommended for success.
“Never ask someone to do something you wouldn’t do yourself,” he advised the audience. “Never take the largest office in the building.”
Leadership “starts with your family, it starts with your faith … doing the right things there,” Shuler said.
In Congress, Shuler led the Blue Dog Coalition of conservative Democrats. He said he voted with Republicans 50% of the time.
After Democrats lost control of the House in the 2010 election, Shuler challenged Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the post of minority leader, but he gained less than one-third of his colleagues’ votes.
“It wasn’t out of ego. I felt it was the right thing to do,” he said about running against Pelosi. “I respected her — didn’t always agree, but I respected her.” He called Pelosi “maybe the hardest worker in Washington, D.C.”
He was less complimentary to other colleagues, saying only about one-third of the members of Congress “are there for all the right reasons” and “really want to do what’s right for America.”
Shuler grew up in tiny Bryson City, North Carolina, in the Great Smoky Mountains, where his father was a mail carrier and his mother ran a youth organization.
He said in his opening remarks that at the end of his talk, he would share with his audience a gift he received from his mother when he was an eighth-grader.
In “the only letter she has ever written me,” he said, his mother advised him, “Make each and every decision as if I am standing beside you, for when I am not there, Jesus Christ always is.”
“It really wasn’t until I had children of my own that I really figured that out,” Shuler said. He now has revised his mother’s words by imagining that his wife, son and daughter are standing beside him.
With football and Congress in his past, Shuler said, “I’m actually living now in the greatest moment of my life. ... I’m so much in joy watching my family grow.”
