ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will resume e-learning on Tuesday, April 7.
MSD is currently observing an extended, two-week spring break. Following the closure of schools the week of March 16, e-learning was conducted for several days before spring break began on Monday.
According to Gov. Eric Holcomb's order, all Indiana schools will be closed through May 1 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has caused deaths worldwide. A DeKalb Central United School District staff member tested positive on Tuesday. Friday, it was reported that an employee at Fremont Community Schools and a staff member at West Noble School Corporation are hospitalized with coronavirus.
"School is a big part of our children's lives and we want to do all we can to keep them engaged in the learning process," said a letter sent Thursday to MSD parents and staff by Superintendent Brent Wilson.
E-learning will be conducted Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of April.
"Our highly qualified classroom teachers will be directing the e-learning process through a variety of at-home learning activities," says Wilson's letter. "They have my full support to be creative in their design of innovative and interesting lessons. We will definitely be flexible on student attendance and assignment due dates."
Mondays and Fridays will be days off using the 20 waiver days provided by the state of Indiana. The waiver was also used to extend spring break. The waiver buffers the requirement that students attend 180 days in a school year.
"I am confident that we can continue to serve the educational needs of our students during these unprecedented times," says Wilson's letter. "Hopefully, things will improve during the month of April so we can resume all school activities in May."
Wilson said the district's investment in one-to-one computing, which supplied laptop computers to all students, "will definitely pay off over the next few weeks."
MSD Technology Director Chantell Manahan will send out a list of locations where students can access the internet for free.
"We know that parents can drive up to the front of any school so their children can access our wireless network from the parking lot," said Wilson. "Students could then download new lessons and turn in assignments. Once the lessons are downloaded, they can go back home to work on them."
Teachers will be accessible through email, the Remind app and a few other apps that individual teachers have chosen to use, said Wilson. Students are able to communicate with their teachers through Google Classroom.
"We definitely want our parents to contact our teachers if they have any questions or concerns," said Wilson.
