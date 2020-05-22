ANGOLA — Steuben County continues to trend young when it comes to people testing positive for COVID-19, demographic data from the Steuben County Health Department said on Friday.
In the most recent breakdown of local COVID-19 cases by age, most — nearly 74% — were among people aged 49 and younger.
The biggest increase in positive COVID-19 cases came in the 40-49 age classification where six additional people tested positive in the last week, for a total since testing began now at 17 people. The 30-39 age group remains the highest in Steuben County at 22 positive cases.
With the exception of one new case in the 50-59 age range, all of the 10 new cases reported this past week were in the age groups 49 and younger.
Steuben County has a total of 76 COVID-19 positive cases, with 16 individuals considered recovered from COVID-19 and two deaths associated with the novel coronavirus. The county is no longer reporting testing numbers, and even though the state does, it is not an accurate picture of total tests because numbers from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital testing are not included.
COVID-19 testing is being performed at Cameron’s Respiratory Clinic and National Guard Armory in Angola. To be screened for testing call the Cameron’s COVID-19 testing line at 667-5555 daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or OptumServe Health Services at 888-634-1116. You can also be screened online for OptumServe Health at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Any individual over the age of 12 can received testing at this location.
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, please contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information or screening, call Cameron’s COVID-19 Resource Screening line from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 667-5555.
