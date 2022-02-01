INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases soared to new record highs, smashing old peaks, as Indiana saw its second deadliest month of the pandemic ever.
The situation is starting to improve as February sets in, but January took its toll.
Across January — a 32-day period including New Year's Eve because of how the state updates its dashboard — the state averaged 11,768 new cases of COVID-19 reported per day, a new monthly record.
That was more than double the December 2021 daily average of 5,023 and topped the previous monthly record of 5,565 set back in December 2020.
As the extremely infectious omicron variant arrived in Indiana — on top of numbers that were already elevated due to a renewed surge in winter from the delta variant — the state tallied more than 375,000 new cases on the month, about 23% of its all-time 1.62 million cases in just one month.
Cases have been coming off the peaks hit in January after the seven-day average topped out over 14,000 per day. As of the end of the month, new daily cases dropped to about 9,100 new per day.
Hospitalizations rose from 3,071 at the start of January to hit a new all-time high, reaching 3,519 total patients admitted on Jan. 13. That surpassed the previous high of 3,460 set back on Nov. 30, 2020, before vaccinations went out and helped hack down the hospitalization rate.
Hospital numbers have improved since then, dropping about 900 patients to 2,694 as of the end of the month.
Lastly, deaths rose to a daily average of 68 per day across the month, up 39% from a 49-per-day average in December 2021.
The state totaled more than 2,000 deaths across the month, making it the second-deadliest month in the pandemic's history, exceeded only by December 2020 when the state logged 2,450 deaths in one month.
The four-county area closed out the month with Noble County hitting 142 deaths all-time, followed by DeKalb County at 135, Steuben County at 107 and LaGrange County at 97 deaths.
The four-county area logged 33 additional deaths on the month.
After end-of-year predictions from Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box that the opening to 2022 could be "very bleak" and that prediction played out as the omicron variant arrived and started spreading widely and quickly.
That surge in new cases from omicron can on top of case numbers that were already elevated near record-highs from the delta variant, springboarding the state to new records.
Indiana's vaccinated rate sits shy of 54% and increaesd only about 1% on the month despite the huge spike in new activity.
About 3.64 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and over 1.6 million of those fully-vaccinated individuals have gone on to get a booster shot to help bolster their immune response.
Vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus as compared to the truly unvaccinated, while they're fall less likely to be hospitalized or die. Health care systems have reported throughout this winter that the vast majority of their patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated individuals.
The rapidly replicating omicron variant, like delta before it, has pressured individuals of all types, including breaking through immunity of people both who have been vaccinated as well as those who suffered previous infection.
Close to 8% of vaccinated individuals have suffered a breakthrough — a high percentage of those coming over the last month — while about 3% of people who contracted COVID-19 before were reinfected with the virus, showing both types of immunity are vulnerable to fail.
