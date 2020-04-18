SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana water customers are getting a bit of gift from the town of Shipshewana.
Last week, the board voted to waive water utility bills for two months for every customer in their utility district. Bob Shanahan, the town’s manager, said given the uncertain economic times many people are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the town board just felt it was the right thing to do.
“It was a small thing we could do in regards to trying to help alleviate some of the financial burdens people are feeling,” he said. “Council looks at the ways we could help, and that was one way we could do it.”
Sewer and storm sewer bills will still need to be paid, but water, at least for April and May, will, essentially, be free.
Shanahan said it was not a decision the town made after a lot of discussion and consideration.
“We formulated the plan, we then got approval from the state board of accounts to be able to pursue that particular avenue, what I would say is their blessing to be able to go ahead with that, and we did it,” he explained.
Shipshewana has been hit hard by the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Its economy, driven by tourism and retail, has been largely shuttered. Its restaurants are basically empty, its shops closed down and its hotels almost vacant. The parking lots outside of the Davis Mercantile and Blue Gate Restaurant are for the most part empty. The traffic, which normally packs Shipshewana’s streets with parked cars, is nowadays nonexistent.
Shanahan said the town is on solid enough financial footing to be able to weather two months without the revenue that the town’s water treatment plant provides. Shipshewana bills about 630 utility customers a month, and most of those customers are water customers. The gift of free water applies to all water customers, residential, commercial and industrial.
“You have to be fair and equitable,” he said.
Shipshewana Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Ann Downy said it will cost the town about $65,000 and $70,000.
Shanahan said when you look at the bigger picture, giving away water for two months isn’t that big of a deal.
“It’s not a great deal when you look at the overall enormity of the situation, but its something that the council thought it could do to help,” he said. “I think the council was very proactive at trying to be of some assistance. It’s a good community here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.